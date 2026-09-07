José Mourinho sharply criticizes VAR decisions in match against Real Betis

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho expressed serious objections regarding the officiating and the VAR system following the defeat to Real Betis in La Liga. During the press conference ahead of the Champions League match against Inter, the Portuguese tactician demanded clarification on the penalty incident involving Kylian Mbappé and the criteria used by referees to apply the rules. This is reported by Goal.com. reports .

According to information from Mundo Deportivo, the main point of contention in the match was the failure to retake the penalty kick taken by Mbappé. While admitting that Real Madrid lost because they failed to convert their chances into goals, the coach emphasized that he does not understand why VAR did not intervene and why the rules were ignored.

VAR system and the issue of knowing the rules

José Mourinho harshly criticized the referees' actions, stating that errors at this level are unprofessional. In his opinion, the officials either ignored the situation because they did not know the rules or did so intentionally.

"We lost against Betis because we couldn't convert our attacks into goals. But why wasn't the penalty retaken? Is it because VAR didn't know the rules, or was it done on purpose? If they didn't order a retake because they didn't know the rule, they should go home. If they did it on purpose, that is even worse," Mourinho told reporters.

The coach also predicted that if a similar situation arises in the coming months, the penalty will certainly be retaken, and demanded that the current refereeing committee provide a transparent explanation on such matters.

Situation involving Vinícius Júnior

The controversial episodes were not limited to the penalty. José Mourinho also specifically addressed the yellow card shown to Vinícius Júnior by the referees. The Brazilian winger was cautioned for approaching the referee to ask for an explanation.

"Another thing I want to know is why Vinícius, as captain, could not approach the referee to ask for an explanation?" asked the Real Madrid manager.

These events are causing discussions in the Madrid camp ahead of important Champions League matches. As the team prepares to face Inter, the coaching staff continues to focus on the refereeing injustices in the domestic league.