Exchange rates for September 8 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for September 8. Accordingly, the US dollar rose by 4.03 soums to 11,789.33 soums.

• The Euro rose by 7.04 soums to 13,702.74 soums.

• The Russian ruble rose by 0.35 soums to 136.48 soums.

• The British pound rose by 5.45 soums to 15,954.50 soums.

• The Japanese yen rose by 0.77 soums to 76.19 soums.

• The Swiss franc rose by 6.78 soums to 14,570.92 soums.

• The Chinese yuan rose by 0.58 soums to 1,756.72 soums.