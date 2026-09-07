Kylian Mbappé: It is time to fight for the Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé emphasized that it is natural for him to be mentioned as one of the main contenders for the Ballon d'Or following his historic performance at the summer World Cup. Speaking ahead of the Champions League match against Inter, the France captain admitted that playing for the Madrid club makes discussions about individual awards inevitable. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, the 27-year-old player stated that he is not afraid of high ambitions and views the possibility of winning the prestigious award for the first time positively. Despite France finishing fourth in the World Cup, Mbappé scored 10 goals to win the Golden Boot and became the tournament's all-time top scorer.

Historic results and personal ambitions

This record brought the French forward's total goals in World Cups to 22, and the public is rating his chances highly in the debates. According to Kylian Mbappé, he wrote history in the most important sporting competition this summer, and this year is favorable for an individual award.

"Of course, I made history this summer, but there is still a lot of time left, and people are free to vote for the player they deem worthy," the forward says. In his opinion, playing for Real Madrid, the best club in the world, leads to constant associations with individual awards by fans and the public.

Team performance and reaction to criticism

Nevertheless, Real Madrid had a somewhat difficult start to the season, and analysts are discussing the issue of balance in the squad. In particular, Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior are being compared to the work rate of Ousmane Dembélé at PSG or Barcelona player Raphinha due to their attacking movements.

Responding to these comparisons, the French player admitted that there are aspects that need improvement, but said he does not like being compared to others. Mbappé emphasized that the tasks he performs are different from others and that he aims to improve his game intelligently.