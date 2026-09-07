Xiaomi unveils the world's first Xiaomi 18 Fold smartphone with Xring O3 chip and LPDDR6 memory

Xiaomi has taken a significant step in the mobile market by officially unveiling its new flagship device, the Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable smartphone. According to Ixbt.com, this gadget is the world's first device based on the company's custom-designed single-crystal Xring O3 system, attracting attention with its high performance and advanced features. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

One of the key features of the new device is its new screen design format. The external display has a 5.38-inch diagonal, while the internal foldable screen measures 7.58 inches. The aspect ratio of the displays is close to a standard sheet of paper, which significantly facilitates the reading process and multitasking with several applications simultaneously.

Display technologies and slim body

Currently one of the thinnest among foldable smartphones, the body is only 5.02 mm thick when open and 10.68 mm when folded. Both OLED LTPO panels support an adaptive refresh rate from 1–120 Hz, and their peak brightness reaches 4000 nit. To ensure structural integrity, a new generation Dragon Bone hinge, aluminum frame, Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0, and dual-layer UTG glass for the inner screen are used.

According to the manufacturer, thanks to the new Xring O3 processor, multi-threaded CPU performance has increased by 60%, and graphics capabilities by 85%. At the same time, energy consumption has been significantly reduced. The NPU performance responsible for AI tasks reaches 200 TOPS, allowing up to six windows to be displayed on the large screen simultaneously.

Camera and pricing policy

The device's photographic capabilities rely on an advanced camera suite created in collaboration with Leica. The main sensor has a 200 MP resolution, accompanied by a 3.5x optical zoom with a 50 MP periscope module and a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The 6000 mAh battery ensures long-term autonomy, supporting 67 W wired and 50 W wireless charging technologies.

Market prices vary depending on memory configuration:

12/256 GB version — $1635

12/512 GB version — $1785

16/512 GB version — $1935

16 GB / 1 TB LPDDR6 version — $2230

16 GB / 1 TB LPDDR6 Ceramic Special Edition — $2380

It is reported that the top-tier Ceramic Special Edition will be produced in a limited quantity of only 1500 units.