96 GB LPDDR5X LPCAMM2 memory module for laptops unveiled

·26·Technology
96 GB LPDDR5X LPCAMM2 memory module for laptops unveiled

Crystal Memory Technology has officially unveiled an innovative LPDDR5X LPCAMM2 RAM module designed for modern laptops and portable computers. According to Ixbt.com, the top-tier version of this advanced device features a 96 GB capacity, with data transfer speeds reaching up to 9600 MT/s. reports Ixbt.com.

The new memory format stands out for its extremely compact dimensions. The manufacturer states that the module measures just 78×23×3 mm, allowing it to be successfully integrated into even the thinnest and lightest laptops.

Technical advantages and efficiency

The introduced LPCAMM2 module offers several significant advantages over traditional DDR5 SO-DIMM memory. Specifically, the new solution allows for a reduction of approximately 60% in the motherboard area dedicated to memory.

Furthermore, power consumption has been reduced by 50%, while overall energy efficiency has increased by approximately 70%. These high results were achieved through shorter signal paths and direct attachment connections.

This design approach ensures full signal integrity even at high speeds. As a result, the module combines high bandwidth with low power consumption, which is critical for high-performance laptops.

Product lineup and future prospects

To meet diverse user needs, the manufacturer has not limited itself to the top-tier version. In addition to the 96 GB flagship modification, options with 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB capacities will also be available.

Currently, Crystal Memory Technology has tested the new memory modules on platforms from the world's leading PC manufacturers. With compatibility tests successfully completed, commercial laptops featuring this advanced memory are expected to hit the market in the near future.

LPCAMM2LPDDR5XRAMLaptopsTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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