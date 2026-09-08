Sensation: Al Hilol unexpectedly defeated by Neom at home

·39·Sport
Sensation: Al Hilol unexpectedly defeated by Neom at home

The 7th round of the Saudi Pro League was full of real shocks. Al Hilol, considered the clear leader and favorite of the competition, suffered a defeat in front of their own fans, leaving everyone stunned. So, how did the star-studded team stumble unexpectedly, and what was the main reason for this defeat? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — the situation in the league table that will determine the future of the leader.

Disastrous moments that turned the game around

The match was expected to start with attacks from the hosts, but a different scenario dominated the pitch:

  • Early own goal: Just 15 minutes into the match, experienced defender Koulibaly scored an own goal, gifting the lead to the opponent.

  • The decisive blow: Towards the end of the first half, in the 45th minute, Kone scored the visitors' second goal, making the scoreline even more dangerous.

“We did not expect such a result. Every mistake on the pitch cost us dearly,” — said experts in the post-match analysis.

Changes in the match and the league table

This clash and the teams' performance on the pitch were reflected in the following figures:

Teams

Score

Goals and scorers

Al Hilol – Neom

0:2

Koulibaly (15, own goal), Kone (45)

  • Al Hilol starting XI: Al Owais, Mahzari, Tambakti (Mandash, 46), Koulibaly, Al Harbi (Al Dawsari, 46), Neves, Martinelli (Al Mutairi, 85), Milinkovic-Savic, Summerville, Kanno, Watkins.

So, where is the solution to the intrigue?

It is natural for many to wonder if Al Hilol dropped from first place after this defeat. However, the most important secret and solution is that, due to points dropped by rivals and their previous cushion, Al Hilol remains the leader with 15 points! Neom, after this revolutionary victory, collected 12 points and unexpectedly climbed to 4th place.

So, do you think Al Hilol will recover quickly after this shocking defeat, or is a crisis beginning? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news with your football-loving friends!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Unexpected Team Ranked 1st as Champions League Favorite — Sensational Ranking!Unexpected Team Ranked 1st as Champions League Favorite — Sensational Ranking!Today, 09:09Christophe Dugarry criticizes Kylian Mbappé's Ballon d'Or dreamChristophe Dugarry criticizes Kylian Mbappé's Ballon d'Or dreamToday, 00:56Best 11 of the Week in the Superliga: Matchday 20 Team of the Week AnnouncedBest 11 of the Week in the Superliga: Matchday 20 Team of the Week AnnouncedYesterday, 22:28“I looked in the mirror and didn’t recognize myself!”: Ilia Topuria “explodes” about his brutal defeat“I looked in the mirror and didn’t recognize myself!”: Ilia Topuria “explodes” about his brutal defeatYesterday, 22:23Ravshan Khaydarov announces final U-23 squad for Japan tournamentRavshan Khaydarov announces final U-23 squad for Japan tournamentYesterday, 20:31Merab Dvalishvili reveals the toughest opponent of his careerMerab Dvalishvili reveals the toughest opponent of his careerYesterday, 20:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Ruziqul Berdiyev speaks out after 6:2 thrashing of Neftchi
Ruziqul Berdiyev speaks out after 6:2 thrashing of Neftchi
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov