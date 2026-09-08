Sensation: Al Hilol unexpectedly defeated by Neom at home

The 7th round of the Saudi Pro League was full of real shocks. Al Hilol, considered the clear leader and favorite of the competition, suffered a defeat in front of their own fans, leaving everyone stunned. So, how did the star-studded team stumble unexpectedly, and what was the main reason for this defeat? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — the situation in the league table that will determine the future of the leader.

Disastrous moments that turned the game around

The match was expected to start with attacks from the hosts, but a different scenario dominated the pitch:

Early own goal: Just 15 minutes into the match, experienced defender Koulibaly scored an own goal, gifting the lead to the opponent.

The decisive blow: Towards the end of the first half, in the 45th minute, Kone scored the visitors' second goal, making the scoreline even more dangerous.

“We did not expect such a result. Every mistake on the pitch cost us dearly,” — said experts in the post-match analysis.

Changes in the match and the league table

This clash and the teams' performance on the pitch were reflected in the following figures:

Teams Score Goals and scorers Al Hilol – Neom 0:2 Koulibaly (15, own goal), Kone (45)

Al Hilol starting XI: Al Owais, Mahzari, Tambakti (Mandash, 46), Koulibaly, Al Harbi (Al Dawsari, 46), Neves, Martinelli (Al Mutairi, 85), Milinkovic-Savic, Summerville, Kanno, Watkins.

So, where is the solution to the intrigue?

It is natural for many to wonder if Al Hilol dropped from first place after this defeat. However, the most important secret and solution is that, due to points dropped by rivals and their previous cushion, Al Hilol remains the leader with 15 points! Neom, after this revolutionary victory, collected 12 points and unexpectedly climbed to 4th place.

So, do you think Al Hilol will recover quickly after this shocking defeat, or is a crisis beginning? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news with your football-loving friends!