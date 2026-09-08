Absolute innovation from Apple: Hours left until the iPhone 18 Pro and Ultra presentation

·1·Technology
Absolute innovation from Apple: Hours left until the iPhone 18 Pro and Ultra presentation

Everything is ready for the biggest event in the tech world, and the eyes of the entire globe are turned toward Cupertino. There is only one day left until the official premiere of the new generation of smartphones, and fans are waiting for this day with great excitement. So, what surprises has Apple prepared for the anniversary presentation, and with what changes will the new flagships amaze everyone? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — the exact start time of the presentation and the key steps.

Big buzz before the presentation: What is expected from the new generation?

The traditional event held every autumn is causing record-breaking interest this time. According to leaked information, the new lineup will mark a radical turning point in terms of design and capabilities.

  • Design and color palette: According to the provided information, users will be offered new and attractive colors such as Dark Gray, Silver, Dark Cherry, and Light Blue.

  • The emergence of the Ultra model: The Ultra version, which is being recognized as a new category in the smartphone world, is expected to have a unique design and enhanced capabilities.

“Before every new presentation, Apple raises the standards even higher. This time, the flagships will usher in a new era in the tech industry”, say industry experts.

Technical details and expected changes

The new flagship series differs with a number of important parameters:

Model series

Main colors

Unique features

iPhone 18 Pro

Dark Gray, Silver, Dark Cherry, Light Blue

Compact and enhanced processor

iPhone 18 Pro Max

Dark Gray, Silver, Dark Cherry, Light Blue

Expanded screen and battery

iPhone 18 Ultra

Silver, Dark Blue

Premium materials and new architecture

The main intrigue and when is the presentation time?

All rumors and speculations will be clarified tomorrow. The main secret of the time is that, the official presentation of the new iPhone Ultra, 18 Pro, and Pro Max models will be tomorrow, on September 9 at 22:00 Tashkent time starts.

Do you think the new iPhone 18 lineup and the expected Ultra model can bring global changes? Leave your opinion in the comments and share this important news with your friends who are interested in technological innovations!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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