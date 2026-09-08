Opendoor founder launches AI project to tackle labor shortages in construction

Eric Wu, co-founder of the popular real estate startup Opendoor, inspired by the rapid development of AI technologies, has founded a new company called NavigateAI aimed at solving the labor shortage in the construction industry. Launched successfully in May, the project aims to create hands-free AI assistants for builders and field workers, seeking to find solutions to serious industry problems. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to ixbt.com, the construction industry is suffering from a labor shortage worldwide, including in the US. Data from the Associated Builders and Contractors trade group indicates that hundreds of thousands of additional workers will be needed this year to meet demand. This situation is exacerbated by an aging workforce, stricter immigration policies, and a sharp increase in large-scale projects, particularly the construction of data centers and server farms.

AI and the construction of large data centers

Currently, the massive server farms and data centers demanded by the AI boom have become extremely large-scale projects. While a major data center campus previously required about 750 workers at its peak, today's largest projects involve 4,000 to 5,000 people. For example, Meta's Hyperion campus in Louisiana is said to require approximately 5,000 construction workers.

According to global staffing agency Kelly, 90 percent of data center operators cite labor shortages as the primary barrier to construction and expansion. In this crisis, Eric Wu's NavigateAI has focused on strengthening human resources and the technological support layer. At the end of May, the company raised $25 million in seed funding from investors led by Elad Gil, bringing its valuation to $225 million.

How NavigateAI works and its market position

The core of the NavigateAI product operates hands-free via standard smartphones and Meta's AI glasses. A worker can point the camera at the object they are building and ask in plain language whether it is installed correctly, if the torque is sufficient, and if it complies with building codes. The software provides construction specifications, manufacturer manuals, and company policies in real time.

The company is partnering with Meta to certify the product for environments where safety glasses are required. It has also established a partnership with the AIM fiber optic installation vocational school, which guarantees job placement for graduates. According to its business model, NavigateAI initially operated on a usage-based SaaS principle, but has now shifted to a value-share model. This approach allows builders to significantly reduce costs and realize hundreds of millions of dollars in gains.