Sony brings back the legendary WH-1000XM4 headphones in a new version

·26·Technology
Sony brings back the legendary WH-1000XM4 headphones in a new version

Japanese tech giant Sony has relaunched one of its most popular and beloved gadgets on the market. According to information previously discussed online and leaked, as reported by ixbt.com, the company has officially introduced a new wireless headphone model called the WH-1000XM4C. Essentially, this is the return of the legendary WH-1000XM4 model with cosmetic updates. This is reported by news source.

One of the aspects that interested experts and customers the most was the price of the device. Earlier rumors suggested that the new headphones would be priced around $250 in the US. However, according to the official announcement, these reports did not materialize, and the starting price before taxes is $300. Experts speculate that Sony may have initially planned to sell the product at a lower price but changed its marketing strategy at the last minute.

Design and color palette

The design and construction of the device remain unchanged, retaining all the familiar comforts of the previous generation. The weight of the headphones is still light, at just 253 grams. This ensures that no feeling of fatigue arises even during long periods of use.

Nevertheless, there are some pleasant updates to the appearance. Customers can now purchase this model in three color options. In addition to traditional colors like black and gray, a new attractive purple has been added this time. This allows users to express their style even more vividly.

Technical capabilities and new features

It is currently unknown if there have been any significant revolutionary changes in sound quality, active noise cancellation technology, or other core functions. In the presentation, Sony specifically highlighted the addition of a new 10-band equalizer for sound adjustment. Additionally, the technical specifications list support for the latest generation Bluetooth 6.0 technology.

Battery life and autonomy metrics have been maintained at the level of the previous model. The headphones offer up to 27 hours of continuous music playback with active noise cancellation enabled, and up to 34 hours with it turned off. These figures remain a sufficiently high result for daily use.

SonyHeadphonesTechnologyGadgetsBluetooth
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Abror Shuhratov
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