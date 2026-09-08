Tourist dies in tragic diving accident

A tourist vacationing with his family in Turkey jumped from a hotel pier into water only 50 centimeters deep, diving headfirst, and subsequently died.

39-year-old Arif Erman jumped from a pier at a hotel in the Konakli resort near Alanya on the Antalya coast on Friday, September 4, at approximately 3:00 PM. According to reports, he ran before jumping and entered the water headfirst, resulting in a broken neck.

The incident was captured by hotel security cameras. The footage shows Erman, despite warning signs indicating that jumping is dangerous and prohibited, running and diving headfirst into the water.

When a lifeguard entered the water after him, it barely reached his thighs, demonstrating how shallow the water was.

Doctors provided medical assistance to the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital. Erman was placed in the intensive care unit, but doctors were unable to save his life.

Arif Erman had come on vacation with his family. He lived in Akçay, Sapanca, was married, and had three children. Colleagues stated that he worked at the Goodyear factory in Adapazarı.

Erman's body was buried in the Akçay neighborhood cemetery on Sunday after the noon prayer. Family members, neighbors, and colleagues gathered for his final farewell.

Police have not yet disclosed the name of the hotel or issued an official statement. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Konakli is a popular resort area located west of Alanya, known primarily for tourists arriving on package tours. Hotels here are situated along pebble and sandy beaches facing the Mediterranean Sea. The resort is popular among Turkish and foreign tourists, especially families.