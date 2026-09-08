Christophe Dugarry criticizes Kylian Mbappé's Ballon d'Or dream

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Christophe Dugarry criticizes Kylian Mbappé's Ballon d'Or dream

Former France national team striker Christophe Dugarry has reacted sharply to Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé's statements regarding individual awards. The 1998 World Cup champion called the striker's public declaration of his goal to win the Ballon d'Or a prioritization of personal ambition over team interests. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information from Goal.com, the relationship between French football legends and the current generation has not always been smooth. However, Dugarry strongly condemned Kylian Mbappé's pursuit of individual achievements, noting a lack of humility in the player's actions. The former striker remarked that such open promotion does not befit a player of his status.

Captaincy responsibility and personal ambitions

Kylian Mbappé, who serves as the captain of the France national team, does not hide his personal ambitions. However, it is precisely this factor that has angered the veteran footballer. Christophe Dugarry openly criticized the striker's actions in his statement.

According to Dugarry, it is an incorrect approach for a player at the level of a national team captain to demand an individual award so openly. The former footballer described this situation as childish and regrettable.

Real Madrid and recognition

Kylian Mbappé, for his part, had emphasized that his move to the Madrid club would make him one of the main contenders for this prestigious award. In the striker's view, playing for the world's strongest team automatically ensures being in the spotlight.

Currently, the balance between individual awards and team success is a constant topic of discussion in the football world. Mbappé's words and the veterans' criticisms have further fueled these debates.

Kylian MbappéChristophe DugarryBallon d'OrReal MadridFrance
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