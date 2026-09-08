Two teeth found behind horse's skull

·44·World
Two teeth found behind horse's skull

In Great Britain, veterinarians examining a swelling under the ear of King, a Welsh pony, were stunned. The swelling was not a simple abscess, but a dentigerous cyst containing two teeth that had grown inside the pony's skull.

Experts call this condition a "dentigerous cyst" or "ear tooth". It is a rare congenital developmental defect where dental tissue forms in an unusual location. King's case was even more unusual, as two teeth had formed within a single cyst.

Two-year-old King was found tethered near Bradford, West Yorkshire. Following reports about his condition, the pony was taken to the World Horse Welfare Penny Farm rescue center near Blackpool.

King was placed under general anesthesia during a complex surgery. Experts worked for several hours to remove the growths while avoiding damage to vital structures. Specialists at Oakhill Vets had seen such cysts before, but never one containing two teeth of this size.

Surgeons performing a surgical procedure on a dog's ear.

King recovered well after the surgery and is now a healthy and happy pony. Veterinarians noted that if left untreated, the cyst could have caused lifelong pain, complications, and abscesses.

King was found by charity worker Sarah Tucker last October. The pony had needed help several times before: he had slipped into a ditch on a slope and, on another occasion, escaped and ran onto a main road. As no owner was found, King was taken to a safe place and later handed over to World Horse Welfare.

Now three years old, King is ready to be rehomed. The charity reports that the pony, who was once thin and faced serious health issues, has recovered well under their care and is now looking forward to a bright future.

HorseVeterinarySurgeryAnimal RescueGreat Britain
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