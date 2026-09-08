Unexpected Team Ranked 1st as Champions League Favorite — Sensational Ranking!

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Unexpected Team Ranked 1st as Champions League Favorite — Sensational Ranking!

On the eve of the new UEFA Champions League season, prestigious publications have begun releasing their predictions. This time, according to the latest information in the sports world, a ranking published by ESPN is causing heated discussions among fans. So, according to experts, who will lift the European trophy this season and who are the main contenders? At the end of the article, we will reveal the unexpected underdog that surprised everyone in the ranking and the full list of the top ten.

Fierce competition among journalists: Not the club everyone expected!

This ranking was prepared with the participation of 19 experienced reporters and experts from Mediaset, who were asked to identify the clubs that could make it into the top ten. According to the ranking rules, 1st place represents the future champion, and 10th place represents the underdog that could surprise everyone.

  • Main sensation: Among ESPN staff, the French giant PSG received the most first-place votes — a total of 9 journalists voted for them.

  • Challenger: The ambitious English team Arsenal was considered worthy of the title by 5 experts.

“This season, along with traditional favorites, unexpected teams will also fight seriously for the main prize in European arenas,” — the experts' analysis states.

Champions League Top Ten: How were the top clubs distributed?

The top ten formed according to expert opinion looks as follows:

Rank

Clubs

Status in expert opinion

1

PSG

Main favorite (9 first-place votes)

2

Arsenal

Main challenger (5 first-place votes)

3

Bayern Munich

Constant contender

4

Barcelona

Giant in the era of revival

5

Real Madrid

Experienced tournament king

6

Manchester City

Stable and dangerous machine

7

Inter

Tactical warrior on the Silk Road

8

Liverpool

High-tempo attacking force

9

Atletico Madrid

Solid and combative team

10

Manchester United

Surprising underdog (10th place)

Where is the solution and the main intrigue?

Although many are used to seeing traditional champions in this list, the most surprising aspect is that, the 10th place in the ranking went to an underdog that stunned everyone. According to experts, the mysterious state of Manchester United this season and their unexpected steps will add a special intrigue to the tournament.Manchester United’s mysterious state and unexpected steps will add a special intrigue to the tournament.

Do you think PSG really deserves to win the Champions League this season, or will another club lift the trophy? Leave your opinion in the comments and share this interesting news with your football-loving friends!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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