Is 19-year-old Yamal expecting a child?

·94·Sport
Is 19-year-old Yamal expecting a child?

Yesterday, September 6, after scoring a goal in the match against Valencia, Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal put his finger in his mouth, making a gesture resembling a pacifier. This action sparked speculation on social media that the player is expecting a child.

Following Yamal's goal celebration, social media users began spreading various rumors that his girlfriend, Ines Garcia Santos, might be pregnant.

However, there is currently no official information to confirm these speculations. According to Yahoo Sports, Yamal did not make this gesture because he is expecting a child, but rather dedicated it to his younger brother, Keyn, who turns four in September.

Thus, it is reported that the player's post-goal gesture was not an announcement of fatherhood, but a sincere greeting and expression of affection for his brother.

As for the pregnancy of Ines Garcia Santos, no official statement has been made by either Yamal himself or his representatives.

Lamine YamalBarcelonaLa LigaFootballRumors
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Aziza Shukhratova
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