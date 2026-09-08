Xiaomi introduces a new foot bath

Xiaomi, known for its compactness and functionality, has unveiled a new Mijia device designed for foot care. This innovative bath combines water heating, deep massage, and modern sterilization functions, allowing for quality relaxation for tired feet after a long day. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, one of the main features of the device is its patented water-freeing and disinfection system. A special ultraviolet element is located inside the water pipe, effectively cleaning the liquid during circulation. The manufacturer claims that this sterilization level reaches up to 99.9 percent and there is absolutely no risk of ultraviolet radiation leaking out.

Comfortable massage and heating system

The new device is equipped with two rotating silicone-coated discs that perfectly mimic hand movements for foot care. Users can choose from three different modes that target areas from the toes and heels to the arches. Since the massage elements are made without seams or gaps, they are very easy to clean and can be rinsed with simple water.

The height of the bath is 358 mm, and the internal depth is 250 mm. This allows the feet to be submerged almost up to the calves. The rapid heating process is carried out via a 950 W DPS system, and the temperature can be precisely adjusted from 35 to 48 degrees in 1-degree increments.

Safety and additional conveniences

Xiaomi engineers have paid special attention to the safety of the device. According to Ixbt.com, the Mijia bath features a seven-level protection system, including protection against current leakage, overheating, and dry running. Additionally, a special safety plug is capable of cutting off power in just 0.1 seconds.

For ease of use, the device is equipped with a timer that runs from 5 to 60 minutes, a modern LED panel, and a memory function for the last settings. Wheels for easy movement, a bottom water drain, a removable filter, and a cable holder make daily use of the device even more convenient.