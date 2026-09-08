Kazakhstan Announces Official Boxing Squad for the 2026 Asian Games

·61·Sport
Kazakhstan Announces Official Boxing Squad for the 2026 Asian Games

The official boxing squad for the Kazakhstan national team, set to compete at the prestigious XX Summer Asian Games 2026 hosted by Japan, has been announced. This was reported by Sports.kz . Athletes from the neighboring country are scheduled to hold special joint training camps ahead of this global competition. So, which famous champions have made it into the team, and when do the bouts begin? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — the full roster for men's and women's weight categories and the exact competition schedule.

Asian Games in Japan and the national team's preparation process

Ahead of the continent's largest sporting forum, the neighboring country's national team is undergoing serious preparation:

  • Competition venue and dates: Boxing bouts are scheduled to start on September 21 of this year, with the entire competition taking place from September 19 to October 4 in the Aichi-Nagoya region of Japan;

  • Training process: Before the official start, the Kazakh masters of the ring will participate in joint training camps to further improve their physical conditioning;

  • Team goal: The sports leadership of the neighboring country aims to achieve top-tier results and win championship belts at the Asian Games.

“The Kazakhstan national boxing team roster for the Asian Games has been fully formed, and they are preparing seriously for the competition,” reports state.

Weight categories and roster candidates for men and women

The list of athletes representing our neighbors in the competition is as follows:

  • Men's team: Makhmud Sabyrkhan (-55 kg), Orazbek Asylkulov (-60 kg), Torekhan Sabyrkhan (-70 kg), Sabyrzhan Akkaliyev (-80 kg), Nurbek Oralbay (-90 kg), and Aibek Oralbay (+90 kg);

  • Women's team: Alua Balkibekova (-51 kg), Nazym Kyzaibay (-54 kg), Viktoriya Grafeyeva (-60 kg), Aida Abikeyeva (-65 kg), and Natalya Bogdanova (-75 kg);

  • A blend of experience and youth: The squad includes both experienced world champions and talented young athletes.

Key resolution and official competition dates

The main question on everyone's mind is when such a major continental competition will take place and what the primary schedule looks like. The most important resolution and conclusion is that, the 2026 Asian Games will officially take place from September 19 to October 4 in the Aichi-Nagoya region of Japan , and the boxing bouts will kick off on September 21.

How many gold medals do you think this updated Kazakhstan national team will win at the Asian Games in Japan? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this sports news with boxing fans!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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