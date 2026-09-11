UFC Star Paulo Costa Aligns with Eddie Hearn — Is a Path to Boxing Opening?

One of the most controversial and uncompromising stars in the UFC middleweight division, Brazilian Paulo Costa ("Borrachina"), has entered into an open confrontation with the world's number one fight promotion. Having repeatedly asked to be released from the organization, the fighter has officially announced that he has signed an agency agreement with one of the most powerful promoters in world boxing — Briton Eddie Hearn. In a conversation with renowned insider Ariel Helwani, Costa spoke openly about why he rejected the promotion's latest offer and why he will no longer shed blood in vain. So, why won't Dana White let Costa go, which fight offer in Salt Lake City angered the Brazilian, and can this new alliance in the boxing scene create a rebirth in his career?

Triumph and Downfall: The Contract Trap and Clash with the Promotion

Relations between Costa and the UFC are on the verge of a complete breakdown:

Unexpected Alliance with Eddie Hearn: Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, who has huge influence in the boxing world, has become Paulo Costa's official agent, and they have begun making big plans together;

Refusal to Release: The Brazilian fighter has demanded the termination of his contract from UFC management several times, but the league has informed him that he must fight at least one more bout;

Rejection of the UFC 332 Offer: The league offered him a five-round fight at the tournament in Salt Lake City, but Costa flatly refused such terms.

«How did it all start?»: From Knockout Artist to the Quagmire of Disagreements

Paulo Costa's history in the octagon has been full of brilliant victories and complex contract disputes:

The «Borrachina» Phenomenon: At one time, the Brazilian, who knocked out his opponents one after another and entered the octagon for a championship belt, had become a fan favorite with his powerful strikes;

Financial Disagreements: Over time, Costa openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the league's payment policy, going as far as canceling several fights;

Endless Restrictions: Despite having only one fight left on his current deal, the promotion continued to apply pressure to prevent him from becoming a free agent.

Unbreakable Will and Turning Point: The Decision of a Fighter Who Knows His Worth

Costa firmly stated that he would not back down in defending his sporting dignity and would not dive into unknown fights:

«No Opponent Name, No Belt»: The Brazilian star revealed that the five-round offer in Salt Lake City was without any interim title and against an unknown opponent;

Extra Money or Freedom: He demanded that if the league wants him to participate in a meaningless bout without a belt, they must pay significantly more;

Striving for Freedom: Having asked to terminate the contract once again just yesterday, "Borrachina" is now preparing to step into big boxing or other major financial projects with Hearn's help.

«I asked them to release me from the contract, but they said I had to fight at least one more time. Actually, I asked several times. The last time was yesterday. They offered a 5-round fight without naming an opponent. No belt, a fight that makes no sense to me. If they want me to fight without a belt, they have to pay more,» Paulo Costa emphasized.

Historical Indicator and a New Era in the Boxing Scene

The struggle of UFC fighters for their rights and financial freedom has started a new wave in the MMA industry. Paulo Costa's alliance with Eddie Hearn shows that the athlete no longer wants to be limited to the octagon. If he achieves freedom, whether by fighting the last bout of his current contract or through litigation, he could start a completely new and lucrative era in his career through high-paying boxing matches in the ring.

Do you think Paulo Costa's decision to reject a 5-round fight against an unknown opponent and demand more money from the league is the right one? Can the Brazilian fighter become a big star in the boxing ring under Eddie Hearn's management, or will the UFC stall his career? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hottest contract dispute in the MMA scene with all fight fans!