Samsung mocks Apple's first foldable phone

·43·Technology
Samsung mocks Apple's first foldable phone

The launch of Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, has sparked major discussions in the tech market. Following the presentation, Samsung's US division posted ironic messages on social media, pointing out that its main competitor entered the foldable device market very late. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

According to ixbt.com, Samsung Mobile US actively commented on the Apple presentation on its X social media page. In one of its posts, the company wrote, "Nothing new yet," reminding everyone that it has been producing foldable smartphones in various form factors for years. The popular Duolingo app also joined in on the jokes, playing on the name iPhone Duo in its own unique way.

Experience and imitation issues

After Duolingo's joke, Samsung noted that Apple even "copied" them. In turn, Samsung Canada showcased a special video featuring the Galaxy Z Fold8 smartphone. While the clip emphasized that imitation is the highest form of flattery, Samsung Philippines highlighted its eight years of experience in the foldable device market. As a reminder, Samsung introduced its first Galaxy Fold model in 2019.

Another aspect that caught the attention of experts and users was that after the first images of the iPhone Duo leaked online, the crease on its 7.6-inch inner screen was clearly visible. Nevertheless, internet users are specifically praising the beautiful animations on the new device's screen.

SamsungAppleiPhone DuoGalaxy FoldTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ninkear unveils U9 Pro laptop at IFA 2026Ninkear unveils U9 Pro laptop at IFA 2026Today, 01:23Protection against space debris: water-filled aluminum eggs testedProtection against space debris: water-filled aluminum eggs testedToday, 00:50Europe Announces Development of Its Own Manned SpacecraftEurope Announces Development of Its Own Manned SpacecraftYesterday, 21:52Xiaomi has started HyperOS 4 testing for the global marketXiaomi has started HyperOS 4 testing for the global marketYesterday, 21:26Geksogen engineers charged a smartwatch using hamstersGeksogen engineers charged a smartwatch using hamstersYesterday, 18:51Apple A20 Pro chip outperforms all competitors in performanceApple A20 Pro chip outperforms all competitors in performanceYesterday, 18:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean