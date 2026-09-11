Samsung mocks Apple's first foldable phone

The launch of Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, has sparked major discussions in the tech market. Following the presentation, Samsung's US division posted ironic messages on social media, pointing out that its main competitor entered the foldable device market very late. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

According to ixbt.com, Samsung Mobile US actively commented on the Apple presentation on its X social media page. In one of its posts, the company wrote, "Nothing new yet," reminding everyone that it has been producing foldable smartphones in various form factors for years. The popular Duolingo app also joined in on the jokes, playing on the name iPhone Duo in its own unique way.

Experience and imitation issues

After Duolingo's joke, Samsung noted that Apple even "copied" them. In turn, Samsung Canada showcased a special video featuring the Galaxy Z Fold8 smartphone. While the clip emphasized that imitation is the highest form of flattery, Samsung Philippines highlighted its eight years of experience in the foldable device market. As a reminder, Samsung introduced its first Galaxy Fold model in 2019.

Another aspect that caught the attention of experts and users was that after the first images of the iPhone Duo leaked online, the crease on its 7.6-inch inner screen was clearly visible. Nevertheless, internet users are specifically praising the beautiful animations on the new device's screen.