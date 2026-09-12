“They Conquered Asia!”: Historic Double for Sindarov and Abdusattorov in Continental Rankings

An unprecedented historic event has occurred in the history of Uzbekistan and world chess. In the updated September rankings released by the Asian Chess Federation, two Uzbek grandmasters have claimed the absolute 1st and 2nd spots on the continent. 20-year-old Javohir Sindarov has risen to the top as Asia's strongest chess player in classical chess, while 21-year-old Nodirbek Abdusattorov follows in second place. By surpassing the incredible chess machines of India and China, these Uzbek talents have once again turned the world's eyes toward Tashkent. Most importantly, this is just the beginning of a great journey for Sindarov: in the coming months, he will sit at the board in Switzerland against the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju, for the chess crown!

Historic double: How did Sindarov and Abdusattorov leave Asia behind?

Official data from the Asian Chess Federation confirms that Uzbek chess has reached a new level:

Asia's No. 1 chess player: Our 20-year-old grandmaster Javohir Sindarov in the classical format 2778 has become the continental leader with this rating score;

Abdusattorov in 2nd place: 21-year-old Nodirbek Abdusattorov 2762 points, completing the top two;

A first in Uzbekistan's history: For the first time in our country's history, two Uzbeks have simultaneously occupied the top two spots in Asia;

India and China giants left behind: Uzbek grandmasters have pushed formidable rivals, considered favorites in world chess, such as India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi, as well as Chinese star Wei Yi, down the rankings.

Fantastic performance in Rapid and Blitz

The skill of the Uzbek grandmasters is at the peak not only in classical but also in rapid formats:

Javohir Sindarov: Maintains consistently high positions with 2732 in Rapid and 2725 in Blitz;

Nodirbek Abdusattorov: Demonstrating incredible results, especially in Blitz, 2818 points — this is one of the highest elite ratings in the world.

Ahead: Geneva and the world crown: The Sindarov vs. Gukesh clash!

Javohir Sindarov's rise to number one in Asia is no coincidence; the greatest match in the history of human chess awaits him:

Historic victory in Cyprus: In the 2026 FIDE Candidates Tournament, Sindarov brought all his strong opponents to their knees, securing absolute victory and the status of official challenger for the world champion title;

Battle with Gukesh Dommaraju: The decisive battle for the chess throne will take place between the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India, and Javohir Sindarov;

Geneva hosting and dates: This global confrontation will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, from November 24 to December 12 of this year.

Sindarov and Abdusattorov occupying 1st and 2nd places on the continent is clear proof that Uzbekistan has become a modern chess capital. Now all eyes are fixed on the boards in Geneva — where Javohir Sindarov will fight over the board to bring the world crown to Uzbekistan.

Do you think Javohir Sindarov can defeat the reigning Indian champion Gukesh Dommaraju in Geneva and become the new world champion? What new doors does the conquest of Asia by Nodirbek and Javohir open for Uzbek sports? Leave your thoughts in the comments and proudly share this historic triumph of our Uzbek grandmasters with all our compatriots!