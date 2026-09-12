The race for the most prestigious individual award in world football, the Ballon d'Or, has entered a new and unexpected phase. The Catalan club Barcelona has broken its long silence and reached a final decision on whom it will support for the title of the world's best player. According to influential Spanish insider journalist Juan Jimenez, the Catalan giant has officially designated 19-year-old talent Lamine Yamal as the club's primary candidate and launched a comprehensive public campaign. This media offensive, led by Hansi Flick himself, has shifted the entire balance of the competition for the award. So, why has Barcelona focused all its attention on Yamal, what is Flick's plan, and who is the current holder of this trophy?

“Open campaign launched”: Sensational insight from Juan Jimenez

The Spanish press has revealed the following details regarding the decision of Barcelona's management and coaching staff:

The club's sole choice: Barcelona has reached a consensus among several contenders — Lamine Yamal has been chosen as the club's absolute primary and official face for the Ballon d'Or;

From silence to active movement: After internal discussions, the team abandoned passive observation and launched an official support campaign to influence the minds of international media and voting journalists;

Hansi Flick's leadership: This campaign is personally led by head coach Flick — the German specialist has begun prioritizing Yamal's team and individual impact in press conferences and interviews;

Rodri and the factor of personal achievements: The young winger's unparalleled victories on the pitch, his triumph in Europe, and his superiority in competition with high-level players like Rodri are being used as the main levers of the campaign.

The 30-man list and Dembélé's title: Who is Yamal competing against?

This year's Ballon d'Or race is completely different from previous ones and guarantees intense intrigue:

Among the top 30 contenders: Lamine Yamal has been officially included in the final list of 30 nominees, making history as one of the youngest contenders on the list;

Current holder — Ousmane Dembélé: The current holder of the award is PSG forward Ousmane Dembélé, and the Catalans aim to bring the crown previously held by their former player to their own academy graduate;

A 19-year-old genius: If Yamal wins, he will join the ranks of the few legends who have won the Ballon d'Or at the youngest age.

Why is Barcelona focusing on one player?

Such decisions by big clubs are considered a crucial tactical step to prevent the splitting of votes:

Consolidating votes: Even though the club has other high-level stars, Barcelona deemed it necessary to gather the votes of international experts around one clear candidate;

Marketing and the honor of the academy: The rise of Yamal, a product of La Masia, provides a huge financial and prestige boost not only to the player but also to the club's training system and brand value;

Flick's determination: The German specialist believes the player is ready for this level of pressure and trusts that this recognition will lift his morale to new heights.

Barcelona'sunexpected official step has further fueled the diplomatic battle surrounding the Ballon d'Or. World football is on the threshold of a new era — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era, Lamine Yamal has taken a bold step to become the absolute leader of the new generation.

Do you think 19-year-old Lamine Yamal is currently superior to stars like Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé, or Vinícius and deserves to win the Ballon d'Or? Won't Barcelona's active campaign around a single player negatively affect the atmosphere in the dressing room? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of this sensational decision in the football world with all fans!