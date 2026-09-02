Manchester United showed interest in Rayan Ait-Nouri at the close of the transfer window

·30·Sport
Manchester United showed interest in Rayan Ait-Nouri at the close of the transfer window

On the final day of the summer transfer window, an unexpected event occurred in English football. According to reports from talkSPORT, Manchester United submitted an official inquiry to sign defender Rayan Ait-Nouri, who currently plays for their fierce rivals Manchester City. This move is seen as one of the final attempts to strengthen the team's defensive line. This is reported by Goal.com .

It is well known that player transfers between the two Manchester giants are extremely rare. However, the Algerian player's lack of sufficient playing time at Manchester City opened a door for the Old Trafford club. Head coach Michael Carrick aimed to resolve the issues at left-back before the transfer window closed.

Difficulties in transfer negotiations

At this stage, it remains unclear how the negotiations between the parties will conclude. Sources from Manchester City state that the reigning champions have no intention of selling their player to a rival and consider the probability of the transfer low. Nevertheless, the Red Devils are attempting to continue negotiations even in the final minutes.

Throughout the summer, Manchester United searched for a specialist left-back, focusing on several well-known names in Europe. Negotiations were also held with Newcastle United representative Lewis Hall, but the parties could not reach an agreement. As a result, the club turned its attention to the player left on the bench by their city rivals.

A turning point in Rayan Ait-Nouri's career

The 25-year-old defender joined Manchester City last summer for £32 million. However, his career at the club did not go as smoothly as expected. An ankle injury at the start of the season and his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations for his country caused him to lose his place in the starting lineup.

If this unexpected transfer goes through, it would be a huge opportunity for Rayan Ait-Nouri to restart his stalled career and take it to a new level. For now, all attention is focused on the official decisions to be made in the final hours of the transfer window.

Manchester UnitedManchester CityRayan Ait-NouriTransfersPremier League
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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