Jorge Mendes calls Lamine Yamal the best in the world

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Jorge Mendes calls Lamine Yamal the best in the world

Renowned super-agent Jorge Mendes has firmly stated that FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is currently the best player in the world and deserves the 2026 Ballon d'Or. According to Goal.com, the Portuguese agent identified his client as the primary contender for the award while speaking to the press following a meeting with Barcelona president Joan Laporta. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to information provided by A Bola, Jorge Mendes emphasized multiple times while answering journalists' questions after dinner that Lamine Yamal deserves to win this award more than anyone else. In his opinion, the young winger is currently the undisputed best player on the planet.

Lamine Yamal and his ambitions

The player himself had previously expressed high confidence in an interview with Universo Valdano. The La Masia graduate openly stated that he and Kylian Mbappé are the only ones who can compete for the title of the world's best player, and that he deserves the award based on his performance this season.

Experts and fans acknowledge that Yamal's statistics and gameplay over the last season are truly impressive. He has achieved great success for both club and country, contributing significantly to his teams' victories with his brilliant performances.

Season results and prestigious awards

During the past season, the young talent won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup with FC Barcelona. He also achieved important victories with the Spanish national team, recording a total of 24 goals and 18 assists.

Such high individual statistics and team trophies further solidify Yamal's position in the Ballon d'Or race. His rivalry with Kylian Mbappé has already become one of the most exciting matchups in the football world.

As a reminder, the winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or will be announced at a ceremony in London on October 26. This prestigious 70th awards ceremony is notable for being held outside of Paris for the first time in its history.

Lamine YamalJorge MendesBallon d'OrBarcelonaKylian Mbappé
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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