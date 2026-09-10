Ivan Bošković reveals the truth after Bunyodkor's latest defeat

Bunyodkor, one of the brightest giants of Uzbekistan's recent football history, is going through one of the most severe crises in its existence. The Montenegrin specialist, called upon as a savior for the team, Ivan Bošković despite returning as head coach, has seen the streak of bitter defeats continue — the Tashkent side lost 0:3 to Nasaf in Karshi in the 21st round. However, the post-match press conference caused more of a stir than the result itself: Bošković gave open and courageous answers regarding the difficult atmosphere within the team, the departure of the coaching staff, and most importantly, the dire situation of players who have been supporting their families without pay for months. So, why did Bošković agree to return to a club in crisis, who left the team, and what are the chances of the 'Swallows' avoiding relegation? At the end of the article, we present all the details regarding the main intrigue — Bunyodkor's current primary task and the coach's only survival formula against the financial crisis.

0:3 in Karshi and the team's inner spirit: "The guys didn't give up"

Although a defeat was recorded in the match in Karshi, Bošković specifically acknowledged the fighting spirit of his players:

Errors punished: The coach noted that opportunities were created in front of the opponent's goal, but a single mistake allowed the opponent to punish them quickly;

Forced risk: To change the score, the team was forced to take risks; this style sometimes brought chances, but at other times opened the door to counterattacks;

Activity in the second half: After the break, the players shed the pressure and anxiety, acted much more boldly, and fought until the end.

"Today we showed that we are in good form. The most important thing is that we didn't drop out of the game and didn't give up. We have almost nothing left to lose, so the guys are putting all their strength into the pitch just to win something," emphasized Ivan Bošković.

Unpaid players, those who left, and financial problems

The most painful part of the press conference focused on the financial crisis at the club:

A squad without salaries: To the journalists' question, "How hard is it to manage players who cannot bring a salary home to their families?", the coach stated that there is no point in complaining;

Those who didn't want to stay left, those who remained stayed for the sake of football: The coach revealed that in these difficult conditions, some players left the team of their own volition; those who remain in the squad are not there to complain, but to play honest football and work on themselves;

Gap in the coaching staff: After the previous coaching staff left, the issue of forming a new one is urgent, but for now, all energy is directed toward training.

The main solution and the task of keeping Bunyodkor in the elite

The most important issue that interests many fans and experts of Uzbek football is whether Bunyodkor, facing a financial and personnel crisis, will be relegated from the Super League or not. The most important solution and conclusion is that, Ivan Bošković explained his return to the club not by personal interest or convenience, but by his long-standing infinite love for Bunyodkor and his belief in the great potential of the team's academy. The coach firmly stated that financial issues must be resolved by the management, and his task is only to deal with football. Today, the team's only primary task is to keep Bunyodkor in the Super League despite any difficulties and losses. If the unpaid players do not break mentally and can maintain such internal unity, the team has a chance to defend its place in the elite.

Do you think Ivan Bošković can save Bunyodkor from relegation in these difficult conditions of financial crisis and unpaid salaries, or will management errors lead the team to the Pro League? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the painful problem in Uzbek football with your loved ones and football fans!