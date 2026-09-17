A devastating slap at San Siro!: AC Milan loses 0-2 to Benfica in the Europa League

The first matchday of the new UEFA Europa League season delivered sensational clashes, headline-grabbing defeats, and unexpected drama right from the start. In the central fixture of the round, Italy's famous club AC Milan hosted Portugal's renowned team Benfica at their home ground, the legendary San Siro stadium, suffering a heavy 0-2 defeat. Goals scored by Dodi Lukebakio and Jakub Kaminski for the Lisbon side left the "Rossoneri" fans in a state of shock. Although the hosts brought on stars like Pulisic, Rabiot, and Saelemaekers from the bench in the second phase, they failed to break through Benfica's solid defense.

In other matches across European pitches, England's Sunderland brought AZ of the Netherlands to their knees via a penalty kick, German champions Bayer left Slovenia's Celje trailing 0-2, and Lyon returned from an away trip to Belgium with a hard-fought victory. So, why did Milan look so helpless at home, how did Benfica's new legionnaires conquer the San Siro, and what does the balance of power look like in the Europa League after matchday 1?

"Cold shower at the San Siro": The heroism of Lukebakio and Kaminski

The most important and decisive events of the central match:

Minute 16 (0:1): Benfica started the match actively as Dodi Lukebakio breached the goal guarded by Mike Maignan to put the visitors ahead;

Minute 53 (0:2): Early in the second half, Jakub Kaminski turned a gross error in the Milan defense into a goal, solidifying the Lisbon side's advantage;

Fruitless rotation: Although Milan's coaching staff brought on Pulisic, Saelemaekers, and Rabiot to rectify the situation, no path to Trubin's goal was found;

Benfica's away triumph: The Portuguese powerhouse took crucial 3 points away from Italy with a strong squad led by Sudakov, Palhinha, and Duran.

AC Milan vs. Benfica clash: Lineups deployed on the pitch

The forces chosen by both teams' managers from the opening minutes:

AC Milan lineup: Maignan (goalkeeper), Terracciano (Jhil, 46), De Winter, Pavlovic, Jashari (Rabiot, 73), Musah, Bartesaghi (Saelemaekers, 57), Hutchinson (Pulisic, 46), Cisse (Moreira, 57), Ramos;

Benfica lineup: Trubin (goalkeeper), Banjaki, Chiquinho, Araujo, Caruana, Aursnes (Barreiro, 70), Palhinha, Lukebakio, Sudakov (Prestianni, 70), Kaminski, Duran (Pavlidis, 80);

Discipline and tactics: Benfica maintained excellent pressing in the center of the pitch, completely neutralizing Milan's flank attacks.

Other hot results of Europa League matchday 1

Important scores recorded at continental stadiums:

Anderlecht vs. Lyon (1:2): The French secured victory thanks to early goals from Nartey (8) and Nakamura (22); a goal from the hosts' Cvetkovic (61) could not change the outcome;

Bayer vs. Celje (2:0): Xabi Alonso's charges comfortably claimed 3 points thanks to an own goal by Seslar (15) and a precise shot by Medina (74);

Sunderland vs. AZ (1:0): In a hard-fought battle, the English club surprised the Dutch via a penalty converted by Le Fée in the 66th minute;

Olympiacos vs. Jagiellonia (2:1): Although the Greeks conceded a goal in the 20th minute, they staged a comeback thanks to goals from Gonzalez (43) and Roman Yaremchuk's (84) winner;

Sturm vs. Rennes (0:0): In a defensive battle held in Austria, no goals were scored, and the parties shared 1 point each.

The first matchday of the new Europa League season demonstrated that it will not be an easy stroll for favorites and that every mistake on the road to the trophy will cost dearly.

In your opinion, is Milan's 0-2 defeat to Benfica at home merely a coincidence, or is the team facing a deep crisis in European cups this season? Can Xabi Alonso's Bayer or Lyon become the main contenders to win the main Europa League trophy this season? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of European football's hot results with all football enthusiasts and Rossoneri fans!