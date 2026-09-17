Super comeback at Old Trafford: Man Utd turns 2-0 into 2-3 against Brighton

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Super comeback at Old Trafford: Man Utd turns 2-0 into 2-3 against Brighton

The most sensational thriller of the night took place in the 3rd round of the EFL Cup. Hosting Brighton at Old Trafford, Manchester United started with intense pressure and led 2-0 by the 10th minute. However, such a lead cost the Mancunians dearly: the 'Seagulls' showed incredible willpower and tactical discipline, scoring three consecutive goals to complete a fantastic 3-2 comeback. As a result, "Manchester United" shamefully bid farewell to the cup competition in front of their own fans.

In parallel matches, Unai Emery's Aston Villa defeated Coventry 3-1 away thanks to a Tammy Abraham brace to advance to the next round, while in Liverpool, Everton narrowly beat Wolverhampton 1-0 due to an 80th-minute goal by Alcaraz. So, why did "Manchester United" fail to defend a two-goal lead gained in 10 minutes, how did Brighton's new scheme explode, and how will this cup failure affect the atmosphere within Man Utd?

“Disaster at Old Trafford”: The drama from 2-0 to 2-3

Chronicle of goals in the Man Utd vs Brighton clash:

  • Two quick strikes (8th and 10th minutes): Manchester United started the match brilliantly, with Lacey scoring in the 8th minute and Mason Mount doubling the lead two minutes later to make it 2-0;

  • Cold shower at the end of the first half: In the 45th minute, Kostoulas reduced the deficit, giving the 'Seagulls' a psychological advantage;

  • Heroics of Gross and De Cuyper: The visitors, who took full control in the second half, equalized with a Pascal Gross goal in the 65th minute, and substitute Maxim De Cuyper scored the winner in the 70th minute to set the final score at 2-3;

  • Late rotation: The introduction of Mbeumo, Zirkzee, and Mainoo in the 66th minute, and Bruno Fernandes in the 73rd, could not save the Mancunians from cup disaster.

EFL Cup warriors: Man Utd and Brighton squads

The players deployed by the managers for this intense clash:

  • Manchester United squad: Darlow (GK), Dalot, Mazraoui, Mount (Fernandes, 73), Haven, Lacey (Mbeumo, 66), Leny Yoro, Andrey Santos (Mainoo, 66), Youri Tielemans, Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko (Zirkzee, 66);

  • Brighton squad: Steele (GK), Adjam, Struijk, Gross, Chema, Kostoulas, Costinha, Boscali (Ayari, 74), O'Riley (Gomes, 66), Yalkuye (De Cuyper, 66), Vuskovic;

  • Class and tactics: Brighton ruthlessly punished the gaps in Man Utd's central defense using their bench and counter-attacks.

Masterclass from Aston Villa and Everton's willpower

Details of other interesting 3rd round matches:

  • Coventry vs Aston Villa (1-3): Striker Tammy Abraham scored a brace for the Birmingham club in the 7th and 59th minutes, while Ross Barkley scored in the 40th; Thorpe's 27th-minute response for the hosts changed nothing;

  • Abraham and Barkley tandem: Despite rotation, Villa showed high class and took a bold step towards the EFL Cup trophy;

  • Everton vs Wolverhampton (1-0): In a hard-fought match where Jack Grealish started, substitute Carlos Alcaraz scored the decisive winning goal in the 80th minute, three minutes after coming on.

Manchester United's early exit from the EFL Cup after blowing a 2-0 lead at home showed that serious defensive problems remain unresolved and the club could be spiraling into crisis again.

Do you think Manchester United's loss after leading 2-0 was due to the manager's tactics or the players' complacency? Can Aston Villa, led by Tammy Abraham, lift the cup this year? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the dramatic night in English football with all football fans and Premier League supporters!

Manchester UnitedBrightonEFL CupAston VillaPremier League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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