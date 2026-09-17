Spain's La Liga witnessed a true goal-fest and the terrifying power of Barcelona, which mercilessly destroys its opponents. Hosting Racing at home in the 6th round of the championship, Hansi Flick's pupils presented spectators with an unforgettable football spectacle, defeating their opponent in a humiliating 7:2 rout. Brazilian winger Raphinha became the absolute hero of the match, scoring 3 goals to claim a hat-trick, while the team's main golden boy, Lamine Yamal, put the final touch on the match with a beautiful goal.

Additionally, defender João Cancelo, an own goal by opponent Villalibre, and an accurate strike from Gabriel Jesus, who came on as a substitute, brought the score on the scoreboard to a record level. Thanks to this victory, the Catalan giant recorded 6 wins in 6 rounds, solidifying its absolute leadership at the top of the La Liga standings with 18 points. Racing, with 7 points, remained in the top ten. So, why has Hansi Flick's attacking system become such an unstoppable force, what is the secret of Raphinha's fantastic form, and can anyone in Spain challenge Barcelona this season?

«7:2 — A Corridor of Goals»: The terrifying scenario that unfolded on the pitch

The goal chronicle of the match in Catalonia:

8th minute (1:0): Barcelona, starting the match with high pressure, opened the score very early thanks to an accurate strike from João Cancelo;

Raphinha's benefit (25, 42, 67): The Brazilian star flawlessly converted penalties in the 25th and 67th minutes, and scored from open play in the 42nd minute to author one of the brightest hat-tricks of his career;

Own goal and visitors' resistance: Although Guèye (30) and substitute Zabiri (65) scored for Racing, Villalibre's own goal in the 36th minute broke the visitors' morale;

Jesus and Yamal's final touches: Gabriel Jesus, who replaced Raphinha in the 69th minute, opened his account in the 79th minute, and in the 90th minute Lamine Yamal brought a luxurious end to the game with his signature strike (7:2).

Stars on the pitch: Lineups of Barcelona and Racing

The starting players chosen by Hansi Flick and the opposing coach:

Barcelona starting lineup: Joan García (goalkeeper — Wojciech Szczęsny came on in the 46th minute), Eric García, Christensen, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo (Balde, 78), Rodri (Bernal, 61), Olmo, Pedri (Gavi, 61), Karim Adeyemi, Raphinha (Jesus, 69), and Lamine Yamal;

Racing lineup: Agirrezabala (goalkeeper), Hernando, Felipe, F. González, Prati, Caricol, Canades, Guèye, Villalibre (Vicente, 59), Arana (Zabiri, 59);

Squad rotation: Once the fate of the match was sealed, Flick managed the team's strength perfectly by giving playing time to players like Szczęsny, Gavi, Bernal, Balde, and Jesus.

Absolute record of 18 points: No stopping Flick's Barça

The strategic and analytical significance of this crushing victory:

100 percent result: 6 wins in the opening 6 rounds of La Liga — the Blaugrana have gathered 18 points, pulling away from their closest pursuers;

Attacking machine: Since Hansi Flick's arrival, the team has scored no less than 3-4 goals against opponents in every match, and the Raphinha-Yamal duo has turned into Europe's most dangerous attacking partnership;

Racing's situation: Although they bravely pushed forward and scored two goals, conceding 7 goals due to gross defensive errors left the visitors in 10th place in the standings with 7 points.

This fantastic 7:2 victory by Barcelona showed the whole world that the Catalan club is ready not only to retain the Spanish championship title this season, but also to be a top contender in the Champions League.

In your opinion, can Barcelona under Hansi Flick break their own record this year and cross the 100-point barrier, and will Raphinha become the top scorer of La Liga? How do you rate the performance of Jesus, who came off the bench to score, and Lamine Yamal, who shone in the final seconds? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this goal-rich, fantastic victory review of the Catalan club with all Barça fans and football enthusiasts!