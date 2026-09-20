Derby drama at the "Metropolitano": "Real" left with ten men and defeated by "Atletico"!

The central showdown of the 7th round of the Spanish La Liga — the Madrid derby — provided fans with intense action, a red card, and unexpected tactical turns. In the match held at the "Metropolitano" stadium, Diego Simeone's "Atletico" hosted their fierce and uncompromising rival "Real Madrid" and secured a 2:1 comeback victory. The first half was tense and cautious, but the fate of the match changed completely due to a dramatic incident in the 50th minute: "Los Blancos" defender Huijsen conceded a penalty inside his own penalty area and was sent off. Taking advantage of their numerical superiority, the hosts brought the score to 2:0 within 6 minutes thanks to Alejandro Grimaldo's 11-meter spot-kick in the 53rd minute and Jonathan David's goal in the 59th minute.

Although "Real" reduced the deficit with Antonio Rüdiger's goal in the 89th minute, they did not have enough time to restore parity. After this triumph, "Atletico" brought their points to 16, surpassing "Real" (15 points) in the standings to move up to 2nd place; league leaders "Barcelona" continue their sole dominance with 21 points. So, how did Huijsen's red card ruin Carlo Ancelotti's tactics, why did the Vinicius and Mbappe tandem remain goalless, and can Simeone's team contend for the championship this season?

"Huijsen's dismissal and the 6-minute benefice": Chronicle of the Madrid derby

Key highlights of the heated clash at the "Metropolitano":

Turning point in the 50th minute: "Real" defender Huijsen conceded a penalty and was sent off with a direct red card;

Grimaldo's precise penalty: In the 53rd minute, Alejandro Grimaldo calmly converted the 11-meter penalty kick to open the score;

Second blow from Jonathan David: 6 minutes later, in the 59th minute, David hit Thibaut Courtois's net to make it 2:0;

Forced rotation: Already in the 54th minute, Ancelotti was forced to substitute Arda Güler and Vinicius Junior to strengthen the defense, bringing on Rüdiger and Diomande;

Rüdiger's goal that gave hope: In the 89th minute, defender Antonio Rüdiger narrowed the gap, but the remaining minutes were not enough for a depleted "Real" to salvage points.

La Liga Round 7: Statistical record of the Madrid derby

Statistics and match details of "Atletico" and "Real":

Indicators and aspects "Atletico Madrid" (Hosts) "Real Madrid" (Guests) Final score 2 1 Goalscorers A. Grimaldo 53 (pen.), J. David 59 A. Rüdiger 89 Dismissal (Red card) — Huijsen (50th minute) Yellow cards Pubill (35), Romero (39) Dumfries (49), Bellingham (78) Points and position (after Round 7) 16 points (moved up to 2nd place) 15 points (dropped to 3rd place) Gap with leaders "Barcelona" 5 points (Catalans have 21 points) 6 points

Football analysis: Experts on the clash at the "Metropolitano"

Main conclusions of European football commentators and sports analysts:

Discipline and tactical flexibility: Diego Simeone's disciples immediately made the most of the opponent being a man down and practically decided the outcome of the match within 10 minutes;

Limitation of "Real's" attacking line: The trio of Mbappe, Vinicius, and Bellingham failed to pose a serious threat in front of Jan Oblak's goal, and after the defender's dismissal, the team's balance was completely disrupted;

Huijsen's grave error: The young defender's foul in the 50th minute not only led to a penalty but also forced the team to defend with 10 men for over 40 minutes;

Balance of power in the championship race: This defeat for "Real" and their drop to 3rd place significantly strengthened the sole leadership position of "Barcelona", who have accumulated 21 points.

This fierce confrontation in the Madrid derby shows that the championship race in the Spanish league will be more intense and uncompromising than ever.

In your opinion, did Huijsen's red card truly have a decisive impact on the match result, or did "Atletico" deserve the victory under any circumstances? Can "Barcelona", having gathered 21 points, be stopped now? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the derby analysis with all football fans and your friends!