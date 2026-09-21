Triumph and drama in Samarkand: Uzbekistan men's team rises to 1st place

The decisive and highly dramatic matches of the 5th round at the Chess Olympiad have come to an end. This round was truly rich in historic events for the national teams of Uzbekistan: our main men's team (Uzbekistan-1) achieved a sensational "clean" 4:0 victory over Hungary, one of the giants of world chess, and rose to 1st place as the sole leader in the Olympiad standings! While our second men's team defeated the Philippines with a score of 2.5:1.5, our third squad recorded a hard-fought 2:2 draw against Austria.

However, the situation in the women's competition escalated — after our first women's team drew 2:2 with the powerful US team, they dropped out of the top five in the tournament table (the reserve second team defeated Tunisia 4:0, and the third team beat Madagascar 3.5:0.5). Ahead lies the "clash of the century" that will determine the fate of the entire competition: in the 6th round, Uzbekistan-1 will face its traditional and most dangerous rival, India, while our women will sit across the board from a strong Georgia team. So, can the Uzbek chess players maintain 1st place in the match against India, and can our women's team return to the championship race?

"4:0 victory over Hungary, 1st place, and a duel with India": Details of the 5th round and upcoming matches

The most important turning points of the Olympiad and the upcoming clashes:

The 4:0 rout of Hungary: Uzbekistan's main team won on all boards, claiming absolute 1st place in the men's category;

Resilience of Uzbekistan-2 and 3 teams: The youth-composed second team brought the Philippines to their knees with a 2.5:1.5 score, while the third team snatched points from Austria (2:2);

An unfortunate setback for the women's team: Following a draw with the US (2:2), our main girls' squad left the top five, but "Uzbekistan-2" left no chances for Tunisia (4:0);

The main poster of the 6th round — Uzbekistan vs. India: In a central showdown that could decide the fate of the Olympiad gold medals, the men's team will line up against India;

Remaining pairings: In the men's section, Spain — Uzbekistan-2 and Australia — Uzbekistan-3 matches will take place, while in the women's section, Georgia — Uzbekistan-1, North Macedonia — Uzbekistan-2, and Sweden — Uzbekistan-3 will clash.

FIDE Chess Olympiad: 5th round results and 6th round schedule

The results recorded by all 6 squads of Uzbekistan and their next opponents:

Team Category 5th Round Results 6th Round Opponents and Pairings Standings Position Men: Uzbekistan-1 Hungary — Uzbekistan-1 0:4 (Win) Uzbekistan-1 — India Advanced to 1st place (Leader) Men: Uzbekistan-2 Uzbekistan-2 — Philippines 2.5:1.5 Spain — Uzbekistan-2 Winning streak continues Men: Uzbekistan-3 Austria — Uzbekistan-3 2:2 Australia — Uzbekistan-3 Valuable draw recorded Women: Uzbekistan-1 USA — Uzbekistan-1 2:2 Georgia — Uzbekistan-1 Dropped out of the top five Women: Uzbekistan-2 Uzbekistan-2 — Tunisia 4:0 North Macedonia — Uzbekistan-2 Full landslide victory Women: Uzbekistan-3 Uzbekistan-3 — Madagascar 3.5:0.5 Sweden — Uzbekistan-3 Confident dominance

Chess Expert Analysis: Why is the match against India in the 6th round equal to a final?

Analyses of the upcoming round by international grandmasters and experts:

A true final of the Olympiad: Uzbekistan and India are considered the two national teams with the youngest and most powerful generation in world chess; the winner of their head-to-head match in the 6th round will gain a huge strategic advantage on the road to the championship;

Psychological edge and the pressure of 1st place: Routing Hungary, one of Europe's most balanced teams, 4:0 gave our guys incomparable confidence, but maintaining 1st place requires double the responsibility;

A life-or-death battle for the women's team: Having dropped out of the top five, the women's national team can only return to the medal race if they defeat Georgia, which has a traditional European chess school;

Sensational opportunity for the second teams: The match between the Uzbekistan-2 men's team and Spain is another major test for our youth to make their mark in the international elite.

While the 5th round demonstrated the great might of Uzbek chess, the 6th round promises to be the hottest and most intense clash in the history of the competition.

In your opinion, will the Uzbekistan men's team overcome the hurdle of India in the 6th round and solidify 1st place? Can our girls defeat strong Georgia and return to the top five? Leave your personal analysis and thoughts in the comments and proudly share this hot analysis of the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand with all sports fans!