Apple to change iPhone 20 Pro design and test quad-curved display

Apple has begun work on its future flagship smartphone lineup and is currently testing new types of displays for the iPhone 20 Pro models. ixbt.com According to the well-known insider Digital Chat Station, the new generation of devices will feature entirely new design solutions and improved screen specifications. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the source, the base Pro model in the series, expected to be released in the coming years, will be equipped with a 6.41-inch screen. The resolution of this panel is expected to be 2686 × 1236 pixels. The iPhone 20 Pro Max, intended for users who prefer larger gadgets, is expected to be provided with a larger 6.96-inch display panel with 2912 × 1340 pixels.

Quad-curved display and bezel-less design

One of the main differences of the new smartphone series will be the display, which is curved equally on all four sides. This constructive approach allows for a further visual reduction of the black bezels around the screen. As a result, Apple plans to bring its smartphones closer to a perfectly aesthetic and fully bezel-less design.

Currently, there is intense competition among manufacturers in the tech world to make bezels as thin as possible and provide the user with the cleanest viewing area. The new quad-curved panel emerges as a logical continuation of this trend.

Changes to Dynamic Island and camera area

Designers and engineers are rethinking not only the outer bezels but also the size of the cutout at the top of the screen. It is reported that Apple is currently working on shrinking the top cutout intended for the front camera. This could allow for reducing the size of the famous Dynamic Island element or replacing it with a compact, soft-shaped circular cutout.

If these tests are successful, the usable screen area will expand further, making visual content consumption more comfortable. Although this information is still in the early testing stage, it clearly shows that Apple continues to strive for a radical renewal of the iPhone design.