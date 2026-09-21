Goals from Messi and Suarez in Miami: Inter Miami records a hard-fought draw!

The central match held within the framework of the 26th round of the North American MLS regular championship provided fans with a true goal show and dramatic struggle. Hosting one of the league's new and dangerous representatives, San Diego, at home, Inter Miami settled for a 2:2 fighting draw. Although the hosts' star attacking duo — captain Lionel Messi and veteran goalscorer Luis Suarez — both scored to put their team ahead, Anders Dreyer put on a real benefit performance for the visitors, scoring a brace and snatching victory away from the Floridians.

Messi's full 90-minute activity on the pitch was still not enough to provide Inter Miami with 3 points. As a result of this draw, the Floridians brought their points tally to 44, remaining in 4th place in the overall standings, with the gap to the leader Nashville (55 points) widening to 11 points; San Diego, with 31 points, occupies the 20th position. Well, why did Miami's defense, where stars like Casemiro and de Paul play, concede Dreyer's second shot, and will Inter manage to catch up to the leader as the season nears its finish?

"Dreyer's shots and the Messi-Suarez tandem": Key moments of the 26th round

The best events and facts of the intense clash that took place in Florida:

Dreyer's early cold shower: As early as the 12th minute, Anders Dreyer took advantage of a gap in Inter Miami's defense to open the score (0:1);

Messi's captain's response: In the 24th minute, Lionel Messi used his high skill to restore balance and bring the stands to their feet (1:1);

Decisive strike from Suarez: In the 74th minute, Luis Suarez had his say inside the penalty area to put the hosts ahead in the score (2:1);

The 82nd-minute comeback: The visitors did not give up — in the 82nd minute, Anders Dreyer celebrated his brace and established the final 2:2 score on the scoreboard;

Star squad loses points: Despite the efforts of players like Casemiro, Rodrigo de Paul, and Sergio Reguilon, Inter Miami failed to hold onto the winning score.

MLS Round 26: Inter Miami — San Diego (2:2) Match Protocol

Match statistics and standing in the tournament table:

Indicators and aspects Inter Miami (Hosts) San Diego (Visitors) Final score 2 2 Goalscorers L. Messi 24, L. Suarez 74 A. Dreyer 12, 82 (brace) Squad leaders St. Clair, Casemiro, de Paul, Messi, Suarez Anders Dreyer (Man of the match) Accumulated points 44 points 31 points Position in standings 4th place 20th position Gap to leader Nashville -11 points (Moving away from the lead) Among the competition's outsiders

Football Expertise: Why did Inter Miami let the victory slip away?

Main conclusions of international football analysts and MLS commentators:

Attack and defense imbalance: While the front line of Messi and Suarez is flawlessly executing the scoring task, the back line pairing of Casemiro and Falcon is lagging behind in terms of speed during counterattacks;

Dreyer's individual skill: The Danish striker correctly assessed the weak points of Miami's defense, making one hundred percent use of the few opportunities given;

Significant lag behind Nashville: The 11-point gap sharply reduces the Floridians' chances in the battle for the regular season championship (Supporters' Shield);

Playoff preparation test: Such unexpected point losses clearly showed the team's head coach that he needs to work on the defensive line and the quality of rotation ahead of the playoff stage.

Although the goals from Messi and Suarez provided Inter Miami with bright moments, defensive mistakes deprived them of a valuable victory.

In your opinion, will Inter Miami manage to erase the 11-point gap with leader Nashville and rise to 1st place in the regular season? Was the point loss for a team featuring Casemiro and Messi caused by gaps in defense or the strength of the opponent? Leave your personal opinions and analyses in the comments and share this analysis of this hot MLS match with all football fans!