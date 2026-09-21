How much money is awarded for Asian Games medals in Central Asia?

The 20th Summer Asian Games are taking place in Japan from September 19 to October 4. At the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 competitions, athletes from 45 countries and regions are competing for medals across 43 sports.

Representatives of Central Asian countries are also participating in the continental competition. Alongside the athletes' results, the state awards set for them are also of great interest. So, how much money is awarded for Asian Games medals in the region's countries?

Tajikistan: 150 thousand somoni for gold

In Tajikistan, the Presidential Award established in 2015 provides incentives for athletes who become winners and prize-winners in international competitions. The Asian Games also fall under this system.

According to the current procedure, the owner of a gold medal at the Asian Games is awarded 150 thousand somoni, a silver medal 100 thousand somoni, and a bronze medal 50 thousand somoni. This is equivalent to approximately 16.3 thousand, 10.9 thousand, and 5.4 thousand dollars, respectively.

Kazakhstan: currently 10 thousand dollars, with a proposal to increase up to 50 thousand dollars

In Kazakhstan, the current reward amounts for Asian Games medals are 10 thousand dollars for a gold medal, 5 thousand for silver, and 3 thousand for bronze. Coaches are awarded 5 thousand, 3 thousand, and 2 thousand dollars, respectively. These sums were also paid after the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

Ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, a proposal was drafted to significantly increase the prize money. According to it, amounts for athletes may be set at 50 thousand dollars for a gold medal, 15 thousand for silver, and 10 thousand for bronze. For coaches, 10 thousand, 7 thousand, and 5 thousand dollars have been proposed, respectively.

However, there is currently no information that these changes have officially entered into force. Therefore, the current rates remain at 10 thousand, 5 thousand, and 3 thousand dollars.

Kyrgyzstan: Champions of Hangzhou were awarded 1.25 million soms

In Kyrgyzstan, the new reward amounts for medalists specifically for the 2026 Asian Games have not been publicly announced.

Therefore, the results of the previous Asian Games can serve as a reference point. Following Hangzhou 2022, certificates worth 1 million 250 thousand soms were presented to Kyrgyz gold medalists. Rewards in the amount of 750 thousand soms for a silver medal and 500 thousand soms for a bronze medal were given.

Uzbekistan: there are additional payments on top of the main reward

In Uzbekistan, the incentives for athletes for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games were set in two stages.

According to a 2022 presidential decree, a one-time reward from the state budget was provided in the amount of 5 thousand dollars for a gold medal, 3 thousand for silver, and 2 thousand for bronze. In addition, from local budgets, athletes were assigned additional rewards in the amount of 300 times the BRV (Base Calculation Amount) for a gold medal, 200 times for silver, and 100 times for bronze.

Moreover, during the awarding ceremony for the winners of the Hangzhou Asian and Para Asian Games in December 2023, it was recorded in official sources that athletes were presented with rewards of 10 thousand dollars for a gold medal, 5 thousand for silver, and 2.5 thousand for bronze. Coaches were given 5 thousand, 2.5 thousand, and 1,250 dollars, respectively.

Turkmenistan: reward amount is not public

In Turkmenistan, it was not possible to find open and officially confirmed information regarding monetary rewards for Asian Games medals.

The country's sports agencies report on the participation and results of national teams, but the exact monetary reward amounts for gold, silver, and bronze medals have not been published in open official materials. Therefore, it would not be accurate to cite a specific sum for Turkmenistan at this time.

Thus, the reward systems for Asian Games medals in Central Asia differ significantly from one another. While current rates are clear in some countries, new amounts for the 2026 Games have not yet been officially announced in others.