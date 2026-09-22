4 goals and a spirited comeback: Qizilqum defeats Khorezm 3:1 in Urgench!

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4 goals and a spirited comeback: Qizilqum defeats Khorezm 3:1 in Urgench!

The final dramatic encounter of the 22nd round of the Uzbekistan Super League took place in Urgench, further intensifying the battle at the bottom of the standings. The local "Khorezm" club hosted Navoi's "Qizilqum" team on home soil and, despite leading the scoreline, suffered a bitter 1:3 defeat. Although Brazilian legionnaire Rafael Tavares put the Urgench side ahead in the 30th minute, the visitors responded swiftly: Otabek Jurakuziyev restored parity in the 40th minute.

The turning point of the match occurred in the second half — in the 60th minute, the hosts' forward Ulugbek Khoshimov received a straight red card and was sent off. Capitalizing on their numerical advantage, Jamshid Saidov's charges increased the pressure and snatched an important away comeback victory thanks to precise strikes from substitute Roman Papariga (76th minute) and Jambuli Jigauri (88th minute). Thanks to this success, the Navoi team raised their points tally to 29, firmly securing 10th place, while "Khorezm" remained in the dangerous 14th spot with 21 points.

So, how did Ulugbek Khoshimov's dismissal affect the fate of the match, how did Jamshid Saidov's tactical substitutions change the game, and what are the chances of "Khorezm" to remain in the elite division?

"Tavares' goal, the 60th-minute tragedy, and the Navoi comeback": 5 key takeaways from the 22nd round

The main events and notable facts of the uncompromising clash in Urgench:

  • Hosts' active start: Rafael Tavares opened the scoring in the 30th minute, giving great hope to "Khorezm" fans;

  • Jurakuziyev's psychological response: Near the end of the first half (40th minute), Otabek Jurakuziyev scored the equalizer to restore balance;

  • Match-deciding dismissal: Second-half substitute Ulugbek Khoshimov was sent off in the 60th minute for a foul, forcing the hosts to play a man down;

  • Jamshid Saidov's "golden" substitutions: Roman Papariga, who came on in the 70th minute, put the Navoi team ahead just 6 minutes later;

  • Jigauri puts the game to bed: In the 88th minute, experienced Georgian legionnaire Jambuli Jigauri scored a goal, sealing a confident 3:1 victory for "Qizilqum".

Super League. Round 22: Numerical indicators of the "Khorezm" vs "Qizilqum" clash

Match details and a comparison of the teams' current standing in the table:

Indicators and criteria

"Khorezm" (Urgench)

"Qizilqum" (Navoi)

Match score

1

3 (Win)

Goalscorers

Rafael Tavares (30')

O. Jurakuziyev (40'), R. Papariga (76'), J. Jigauri (88')

Disciplinary actions

Ulugbek Khoshimov (60' red card)

Controlled without disciplinary issues

Head coach decisions

Double substitution in the 46th minute proved ineffective

Papariga and Maykon brought on to bolster the attack

Points accumulated

21 points

29 points

Standings position

14th place (Danger zone)

10th place (Elite status stabilized)

Super League expertise: How did Jamshid Saidov tactically outwit the opponent?

Conclusions from local football specialists and analysts:

  • Psychological blow of the red card: Khoshimov's dismissal ruined all of the hosts' counter-attacking plans and forced the team to drop entirely into a deep defense;

  • Quality of substitute forces: "Qizilqum" coach Jamshid Saidov introduced two legionnaires at once in the 70th minute — Douglas Maykon and Roman Papariga; Papariga's composure and Jigauri's experience easily dismantled the tired "Khorezm" defense;

  • "Khorezm's" fate in the danger zone: Remaining in 14th place with 21 points, the final rounds will become do-or-die battles for the Urgench side; gross defensive errors and indiscipline put the team at serious risk of relegation;

  • Navoi's tranquility: After this victory, "Qizilqum" with 29 points moved well away from the danger zone and gained the opportunity to spend the finish of the season in a more relaxed spirit.

This spirited comeback by "Qizilqum" in Urgench once again proved that worthy competition and tactical experience always come first in the Super League.

In your opinion, did the 60th-minute dismissal of "Khorezm" forward Ulugbek Khoshimov completely decide the fate of the match, or would "Qizilqum" have dominated anyway? Can "Khorezm" retain its spot in the Super League? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of our national football's hot matches with all football enthusiasts!

Uzbekistan Super LeagueKhorezmQizilqumUrgench
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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