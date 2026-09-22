Footballer run over by pitch maintenance vehicle (video)

Former England international Andros Townsend experienced an unexpected incident ahead of a match in the Thai league, as reported by Life.

The 35-year-old player was warming up with his teammates during halftime of the match between PT Prachuap and Pattani. At that moment, a pitch maintenance vehicle entered the field.

While moving backward to reach for the ball, Townsend stepped into the path of the vehicle. It struck him, and the wheels rolled over his legs, nearly reaching his waist. The driver stopped the machine and helped pull the player out from underneath.

During the incident, Townsend's left leg was briefly trapped under the machine. However, the player did not suffer serious injuries, escaping with only minor bruises and contusions.

Most remarkably, Townsend continued his warm-up after the incident and entered the pitch as a substitute in the 93rd minute. PT Prachuap won the match 3-0.

Later, the player joked about the event on social media, sarcastically remarking that it made away games against Stoke City seem not so bad after all.