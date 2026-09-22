Messi to wear Argentina jersey for the last time: special kit chosen for farewell match

Photo: Lionel Messi (Instagram)

Lionel Messi has unveiled a special jersey ahead of his final match for the Argentina national team. The 39-year-old star, who will take the pitch against Benin in Buenos Aires on October 6, captioned his social media post: "The last game... A jersey for a lifetime."

Lionel Messi's great era with the Argentina national team is nearing its end.

One of the most famous players in world football history has shown the jersey he will wear for his final international appearance. He revealed the special kit on social media with a short but meaningful message.

«The last game... A jersey for a lifetime», wrote Messi.

This jersey will be one of the final chapters in the Argentine star's journey with the national team, which has spanned over 20 years.

When and against whom will Messi's final match take place?

The Argentina national team will play a friendly match against Benin on October 6 at the «Monumental» stadium in Buenos Aires.

The Argentine Football Association has confirmed that Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Giovani Lo Celso have been called up specifically to participate in this final friendly on October 6.

FIFA has also registered this match as Messi's final appearance for the Argentina national team.

Thus, football fans will witness the symbolic conclusion of one of the greatest eras in the history of "La Albiceleste."

Why did Messi choose a special jersey?

The kit Messi chose for his final match differs from the standard Argentina jersey.

It features a sky-blue base with a white vertical stripe in the center. The player's name and his famous number 10 are in gold. On the back, a special design referencing the Sun of May, Argentina's national symbol, has been added.

In the video, Messi takes off the Argentina jersey he wore at the 2026 World Cup and hangs up the special kit he will wear for the farewell match.

Therefore, the jersey serves not just as sportswear, but as a symbolic representation of the end of Messi's international career.

This will be Messi's 208th game for Argentina

Messi has made a record number of appearances for the Argentina national team.

The match against Benin on October 6 is expected to be his 208th appearance for the national team. He remains the most prolific player in Argentina's history, holding the national record with 125 goals.

These numbers once again highlight Messi's status in the national team.

Throughout an era that spanned several generations of Argentine football, he has been the team's primary star and captain.

What trophies has Messi won with Argentina?

Messi's international career is not measured solely by statistics.

He won the Copa Américatwice with Argentina. He also lifted the top trophy at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Messi's most important international honors include the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 Finalissima, and the World Cup title.

In this context, the October 6 match is viewed not as just another game, but as an official farewell night for a long era associated with the national team.

Two more matches before the farewell

Argentina will play two more friendly matches before October 6.

The team plays against Bolivia in Córdoba on September 30, and on October 3, they will face Burkina Faso at the «Monumental» stadium in Buenos Aires.

The match against Benin will take place at the same stadium on October 6.

According to the Argentine Football Association, Messi will participate specifically in the third match against Benin.

One jersey — a memory of an entire era

Messi's words, "The last game... A jersey for a lifetime," once again showed that his time with the Argentina national team is coming to an end.

Messi is expected to wear the Argentina jersey for the last time at the «Monumental» stadium on October 6.

Even after this match, Messi will continue his club career. However, an era associated with the Argentina national team will come to a close.

Most importantly, Messi chose not just a regular jersey for his final match, but a special kit that symbolizes his entire career. On October 6, the legend taking the field in the number 10 shirt will write the next, and perhaps final, chapter in the history of the national team.