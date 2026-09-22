Known as the ultimate authority in world boxing and the "Bible of Boxing," the prestigious The Ring Magazine has turned its spotlight on a bright representative of Uzbek boxing, Javokhir Ummataliev. On its official platforms, the publication released exclusive footage of our compatriot's intense training and sparring session with the undefeated American world champion Shakur Stevenson at the legendary Mayweather Boxing Gym in the USA.

In its post, "The Ring" recognized Javokhir Ummataliev as a highly-rated, promising Uzbek boxer with immense potential on the global stage. According to the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, international promoters and experts are showing increased interest in Ummataliev, who held his own in the ring against one of the world's elite stars. This grueling test at Floyd Mayweather's famous Las Vegas facility proves that another representative of the Uzbek boxing school is on the verge of conquering the professional stage.

So, what does sparring against a defensive master like Shakur Stevenson offer Ummataliev? Will these Las Vegas sessions pave the way for a major promotional contract in the USA, and how much will "The Ring's" recognition accelerate the Uzbek boxer's path to a world championship belt?

Mayweather Gym, a clash with Stevenson, and "The Ring" recognition: 5 key points of the event

The most important aspects of the buzz surrounding Javokhir Ummataliev:

In the focus of the "Bible of Boxing": The world's most prestigious magazine, "The Ring Magazine," shared special content dedicated to the Uzbek boxer;

Sparring with Shakur Stevenson: Ummataliev was tested in the ring against three-division world champion and undefeated star Shakur Stevenson;

The atmosphere of "Mayweather Boxing Gym": The training took place at the famous arena in Las Vegas, owned by Floyd Mayweather, where the elite of world boxing gather;

Status of a highly promising boxer: The international publication described our compatriot as one of the most promising masters of the sweet science;

Official confirmation from the Federation: The Uzbekistan Boxing Federation announced that Ummataliev's international reputation is growing rapidly.

A clash in the sights of "The Ring": Details of the Javokhir Ummataliev and Shakur Stevenson sparring

Analysis of the Las Vegas training and athlete metrics:

Metrics and aspects Javokhir Ummataliev (Uzbekistan) Shakur Stevenson (USA) International status Highly promising boxer recognized by "The Ring" Current WBC champion in three weight classes Sparring location Mayweather Boxing Gym (Las Vegas, USA) Mayweather Boxing Gym (Las Vegas, USA) Fighting style Aggressive, fast punches, and Olympic school Unique defense, distance management, and counter-punching Goal and objective Gaining experience and recognition with the US elite Preparation for the next title defense Media and expert attention Special mention on the pages of "The Ring" One of the world's strongest P4P boxers Next steps Major fights and promotional contracts in the USA Big title unification bouts

Professional boxing and management expertise: Why is "The Ring's" attention a huge springboard?

Conclusions from international analysts and professional boxing insiders:

Passing "The Ring" filter: This magazine never covers ordinary boxers; being featured there means the athlete is already on the radar of world scouts and giant promoters like Matchroom, Top Rank, or PBC;

The invaluable nature of the Stevenson school: Stevenson is currently considered the most perfect defensive boxer in the world who gets hit the least; sparring with him allowed Ummataliev to experience high speed, breaking through defenses, and the real pressure of the American professional ring;

Open doors in Las Vegas: Appearing at the Floyd Mayweather gym means showcasing skills in front of local coaches and famous managers; this lays the foundation for Ummataliev to move his career directly overseas;

The new wave of Uzbek boxing: After Bakhodir Jalolov, Israil Madrimov, and Hasanboy Dusmatov, the mention of Ummataliev, a representative of the young generation, at such an elite level of Uzbekistan's dominance in professional boxing indicates that it will continue for many years.

Javokhir Ummataliev being mentioned alongside the world's best shows that he is taking bold steps toward major championship belts in the near future.

Do you think Javokhir Ummataliev will be able to win a championship belt in the US rings soon after training with stars like Shakur Stevenson? How suitable do you think our compatriot's fighting style is for professional boxing? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analytical article about this high international recognition of Uzbek sports with all boxing fans!