Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the Portugal national team sparks controversy

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Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the Portugal national team sparks controversy

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo is facing intense scrutiny and potential disciplinary action after leaving the training camp in a controversial manner and reacting to a social media post that heavily criticized his teammates. According to Goal.com, the breakdown in the relationship between the player and head coach Jorge Jesus is putting his international career at risk. This is reported by Goal.com .

The controversy stems from Cristiano Ronaldo being benched during the 2-1 victory over Norway. Following the match, the forward abruptly left the national team camp and, according to reports from the Daily Mail, actively engaged with an Instagram video by former player Felipe Melo, who harshly criticized the Portugal squad.

Felipe Melo's criticism and the coach's reaction

In his statement, former Brazilian midfielder Felipe Melo emphasized that the respect shown to Lionel Messi in the Argentina national team differs from that in Portugal, stating that no one has reached the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and that the greatest player in history should not be treated this way. Despite a 4-2 victory over Denmark on Thursday, this crisis remains the main topic of discussion.

During a press conference on Saturday, head coach Jorge Jesus addressed the situation. "I cannot avoid the subject of Cristiano Ronaldo. Cris is a symbol of the Portugal national team. This must be clearly understood. There will be enough time to talk about this after the match," the coach said.

Reasons for the disagreement and the risk of international suspension

Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre revealed on the show El Chiringuito that the conflict arose due to broken promises. Jorge Jesus had privately apologized for keeping Ronaldo warming up on the bench for 30 minutes without bringing him on and promised to publicly admit his tactical error. However, the coach did not do so at the press conference, leaving the player feeling betrayed.

According to the disciplinary code, a player who leaves the national team camp without a valid reason can be suspended for a period ranging from one to six months. The situation has even drawn the attention of the country's political circles, with Prime Minister Luís Montenegro forced to intervene regarding the national crisis.

Currently, fans and experts are waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo to publicly disclose the detailed reasons for his departure. If disciplinary measures are imposed, this situation could mark the end of the renowned forward's career with Portugal.

Cristiano RonaldoJorge JesusPortugalFootballFelipe Melo
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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