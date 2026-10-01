Former Fluminense midfielder Felipe Melo has jokingly demanded that the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup trophy be awarded to his team after Manchester City was found guilty of financial irregularities. This was reported by Goal.com. reports that.

Speaking at the Olé Summit 2026 in Buenos Aires, the experienced player recalled the heavy 0-4 defeat against Manchester City in the final held in Saudi Arabia. At that time, the English club outperformed the Brazilians in the decisive match to lift the trophy.

Financial irregularities and potential sanctions

According to an independent commission's decision, Manchester City has been found guilty of serious breaches of Premier League financial rules. Long-term investigations into falsified financial reports between 2009 and 2018 have put the club's future at risk.

The English giants now face potential sanctions, including heavy fines, points deductions, or the stripping of titles. The football community is debating whether this process could also affect victories achieved in international competitions.

Melo's plan in Rio de Janeiro

According to quotes from the Argentine outlet Olé, Felipe Melo used the situation to make a humorous statement on social media. He insisted that the English club should be stripped of all their titles.

“Manchester City should lose everything. Give me the Club World Cup! I will take the trophy and drive through the streets of Rio — Copacabana and Barra da Tijuca. We are world champions! Strip them of all their titles,” the former player joked.

For the Brazilian public, such statements serve as a small consolation against the financial hegemony in European football. For context, European clubs have maintained absolute dominance in this global tournament since 2012.