5-goal thriller in London: Spain brings England to their knees with a 3:2 victory!

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5-goal thriller in London: Spain brings England to their knees with a 3:2 victory!

The first matchday of the new UEFA Nations League season began full of true football drama and sensations. In a magnificent clash in London, two giants of the continent — the national teams of England and reigning European champions Spain — faced off. In a fierce, intense, and goal-rich super battle, "La Roja" snatched a comeback 3:2 victory. While Lamine Yamal opened the scoring as early as the 2nd minute, the English turned the situation in their favor during the first half thanks to goals from Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane.

However, in the second half, Harry Kane failed to convert a penalty kick, and this turned out to be the turning point of the match: substitutes Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal scored to hand Spain a crucial 3 away points. In another exciting encounter in Prague, the Croatia national team triumphed over the Czech Republic with a 2:1 score — where 41-year-old legendary captain Luka Modric stunned fans with yet another unbelievable masterpiece goal.

"Five goals in London, Kane's tragedy, and Modric's magic": 5 key points of matchday 1

The most important official facts regarding the central matches of the Nations League:

  • Spain's 3:2 victory in London: "La Roja" defeated the English in a difficult away match;

  • Kane's missed penalty: Harry Kane failed to score from the spot in the 54th minute, which heavily impacted the fate of the game;

  • Heroics from the substitutes: Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal, who came off the bench for Spain in the 55th minute, scored the winning goals;

  • Another quick goal from Lamine Yamal: The 19-year-old talent breached Trafford's (Pickford's) goal as early as the 2nd minute of the game;

  • Goal and victory from 41-year-old Modric: Luka Modric scored away against the Czech Republic, laying the foundation for Croatia's 2:1 victory.

Nations League (Matchday 1): Chronology of matches and technical statistics comparison

Detailed results table of the central matches in London and Prague:

Indicators and criteria

England — Spain match

Czech Republic — Croatia match

Final score

2 : 3 (Spain's comeback victory)

1 : 2 (Croatia's away triumph)

Goalscorers

Gordon 36, Kane 40 – Yamal 2, Baena 60, Oyarzabal 74

Karas 54 – Modric 47, Pasalic 77

Crucial turning point

Harry Kane failed to convert a penalty in the 54th minute

Modric's psychological goal in the 47th minute

Bookings and discipline

O'Reilly 67, Guehi 69, Bellingham 81

No fouls, positional tactical struggle

Impact of substitutes

Rogers, Garner, Gibbs-White, Calvert-Lewin came on

Pasalic and Budimir came on, Pasalic scored the winner in the 77th minute

Hero of the match

Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal (Goalscoring substitutes)

Luka Modric (Leader on the pitch at 41 years old and goalscorer)

Football expertise: Why did England lose and what is the Modric phenomenon?

Conclusions of international sports analysts and European football experts:

  • "The power of Spain's bench": Luis de la Fuente sending on Baena and Oyarzabal in place of Nico Williams and Ferran Torres in the 55th minute radically changed the game's setup; these exact two players scored two goals within 15 minutes, catching England's defense off guard;

  • Kane's mental pressure and broken tempo: Missing the penalty in the 54th minute when the English were leading 2:1 dealt a psychological blow to the team; although Bellingham and Saka showed activity on the flanks, Konsa and Guehi in the center of defense could not withstand Spain's quick counterattacks;

  • The eternal mastery of 41-year-old Modric: The ability of the Croatia captain to maintain full leadership and score goals in high-intensity matches even at this age is a rare phenomenon in world football; his goal restored the necessary mental edge to the team under Czech pressure.

In your opinion, is the main reason for the England national team's defeat Kane's missed penalty or defensive errors? Personally, how do you assess 41-year-old Luka Modric still playing at top level? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this intense analysis of European football with all fans!

UEFA Nations League Matchday 1England-Spain matchLuka ModricHarry Kane penalty
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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