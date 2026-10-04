Miralem Pjanić: The painful defeat in Cardiff and the secret of Cristiano Ronaldo's free kicks

Famous Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanić, participating in the Festival dello Sport in Trento, shared interesting memories of his rich football career, particularly his bright period at the Italian club Juventus. The player, who played for Roma, Juventus, and other leading teams during his career, emphasized that he fully expressed himself under Massimiliano Allegri and that the coach had a huge impact on his career. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

A painful memory in Cardiff and a strong team

According to reports from IXBT.com and other sports sources, Pjanić still remembers the Champions League final in Cardiff with pain. He admitted that the powerful shot he took towards the goal, which was saved by goalkeeper Keylor Navas, still haunts his dreams. In his opinion, the 4:1 scoreline in the match does not fully reflect the real picture on the pitch; the final result should not have ended with such a large margin.

Nevertheless, the Juventus of that time had a very strong squad capable of winning. Miralem recalled his regret that he did not win a trophy during his time at the Roman club, as the then-formidable Juventus stood in their way. After moving to the Turin side, he was once again convinced of how high the team's potential and willpower were.

Comparison of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Pjanić specifically acknowledged that he was lucky to play alongside the world's greatest footballers during his career, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo holding a special place among them. When asked who he would choose between the two "aliens," the player replied: "I choose Leo. His class and skill are indescribable. He is a person with a divine gift who made complex things look very simple."

At the same time, he emphasized that Cristiano Ronaldo is also a unique player, noting that the team automatically starts with a 1:0 lead as soon as he steps onto the pitch. He noted that the Portuguese striker's endless thirst for goals and iron will are strong enough to be taught in schools, and that his life path is an example of never giving up.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the free-kick trick

Pjanić also told an interesting story about how he competed with Cristiano Ronaldo in taking free kicks, one of his favorite activities. It turns out that if the Portuguese star intended to take a free kick himself, it was impossible to change his mind.

To give the Bosnian midfielder, known for his accurate free kicks, a chance, head coach Massimiliano Allegri had to use a unique trick. "If a free kick was awarded in a match and Ronaldo wanted to take it, Allegri would immediately send the physiotherapists running onto the pitch from the bench. As a result, Ronaldo would be forced to step off the field, and I would take advantage of that convenient opportunity to shoot. That's exactly what happened in the game against Napoli, and I scored, so I thank Max," Pjanić recalls.