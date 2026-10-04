1,000 goals and a final farewell match: Ronaldo could return to the Portugal national team

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1,000 goals and a final farewell match: Ronaldo could return to the Portugal national team

The situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the national team's camp due to a sharp conflict with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus, causing a major stir worldwide, is taking an unexpected turn.

According to sensational information shared by leading Portuguese sports journalist Miguel Pereira, the 41-year-old legend's career in the national team may not be definitively over. He will officially return to the Portugal squad next year.

The dream of 1,000 goals and a historic farewell celebration

The insider notes that Ronaldo's farewell to the national jersey is envisioned not as a simple conflict or a hasty demarche, but as an unprecedented celebration in the history of world football:

«He desperately wants to score his final goal for Portugal. I think Cristiano will strive with all his might to score the 1,000th goal of his career by the end of the season.

Ronaldo is fully confident that he can easily manage to score 15–20 goals a season for Al-Nassr. However, he wants a big, unforgettable celebration to be organized for his national team career, his history, and for himself personally. I believe this historic event will certainly happen».

Relations with Jesus have warmed up, the federation awaits his return

Not only the player's desire, but also the resulting internal environment is changing for the better regarding Cristiano's return:

  • Reconciliation with the coach: It is observed that communication between Ronaldo and head coach Jorge Jesus, who went into open conflict a few days ago, is beginning to be restored and relations are warming up.

  • FPF's interest: The leadership of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) fully supports Ronaldo's return to the national team. Because every appearance of the legendary captain guarantees unprecedented commercial and media buzz for the country and the federation.

Miguel Pereira concludes that the star forward will step onto the pitch once again towards the end of next year to play his official final farewell match for the Portugal national team.

Having set world records with 234 matches and 146 goals, concluding Ronaldo's history in this manner — amidst packed arenas and the applause of fans — appears to be the most fitting scenario for both sides.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugal national teamJorge JesusPortuguese Football Federation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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