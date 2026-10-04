Modric's heartaches: What did he reveal after the 0:7 home tragedy?

·26·Sport
Modric's heartaches: What did he reveal after the 0:7 home tragedy?

UEFA Nations League matchday 3 delivered a truly shocking result for world football fans. The Croatia national team hosted the England team at home and suffered an unexpectedly crushing and historic 0:7 defeat.

After the match, the 41-year-old captain and legendary leader of the Croats, Luka Modric, made a sharp and emotional statement regarding the match result and his team's helplessness on the pitch.

“It's possible to lose, but not in this manner”

According to information reported by Croatia's famous Index publication, Luka Modric did not hide that he was experiencing one of the hardest nights of his career, emphasizing that for the first time in his 20-year international career he felt such embarrassment:

“There were no duels, no aggressiveness, no necessary fouls, and no unity on the pitch. I have been playing in the national team jersey for 20 years, and I must openly admit: for the first time after a match ended, I felt ashamed of myself.

Yes, it is possible to lose — England truly performed better than us. But surrendering easily in this fashion and tarnishing the reputation built over years is totally unacceptable. For the first time, I felt deeply ashamed of myself and I apologize to all the fans for this.”

“We must not blame each other, we must stand united”

The captain, having already absorbed a heavy blow, stressed the importance of maintaining the team's internal environment and preventing them from falling into a psychological crisis:

  • No room for internal conflicts: Modric stated that after the heavy defeat, the players must not blame each other in the dressing room and must maintain unity in this difficult moment as always;

  • An unusual feeling: “We lost by a very large margin. But the internal feeling after this match is completely different, I had never experienced such a situation before,” he added.

Goal show from England and match details

The match was held under the complete dominance of the guests from start to finish. The English attacking line shattered the Croatian defense:

  • Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored two goals each against the opponent's goal, recording braces;

  • Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, and young talent Morgan Rogers added one goal each to their names.

This major victory significantly strengthened the England national team's position in the standings. Meanwhile, the Croatia team will need to quickly forget one of the darkest pages in its history and mentally recover for the upcoming official matches.

UEFA Nations LeagueLuka ModricCroatia national teamEngland national team
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

5-goal thriller in London: Spain brings England to their knees with a 3:2 victory!5-goal thriller in London: Spain brings England to their knees with a 3:2 victory!27 September 07:35Rodri Reveals for the First Time About His Move to Barcelona — What is the Secret Behind the Transfer?Rodri Reveals for the First Time About His Move to Barcelona — What is the Secret Behind the Transfer?15 September 15:40Winning Milan's trust at 40: Modrić signs new dealWinning Milan's trust at 40: Modrić signs new deal23 July 18:22Hakan Çalhanoğlu: Luka Modrić’s Jokes and Championship PlansHakan Çalhanoğlu: Luka Modrić’s Jokes and Championship Plans8 August 13:31Billions exist, but there is no belt: Sarukyan is ready to give up all his wealth for the UFC titleBillions exist, but there is no belt: Sarukyan is ready to give up all his wealth for the UFC title15 September 18:41Luka Modric extends contract with Milan: The Croatian legend stays for another seasonLuka Modric extends contract with Milan: The Croatian legend stays for another season23 July 22:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov