32-year "black tradition": With what lineup will the "White Wolves" take the field in Seoul?

Following their complex and unsuccessful participation in the World Cup held in the summer, the national teams of Uzbekistan and South Korea are making serious preparations for the Asian Cup starting in January. This friendly match in Seoul will serve as a real test of strength for both teams ahead of the continental championship.

On the eve of the match, the internal atmosphere in the opponent's camp, Fabio Cannavaro's tactical moves, and key analyses of historical figures are in the spotlight.

South Korea: Conflict with the coach and unstable squad

After a major victory over Ecuador (3:0) in the first friendly match under interim head coach Robert Moreno, the Koreans faced a serious crisis in subsequent games. Having recorded only one victory in their last five matches, the hosts suffered a crushing blow from Uruguay (1:4) and played a goalless draw with Venezuela (0:0).

Main problems in the opponent's camp:

Disagreement with Kim Min-jae: The overly emotional reaction of team leader Kim Min-jae after being substituted in the match against Venezuela indicates that there is a problem between the Spanish coach and the stars.

Personnel losses: Paik Seung-ho was injured and returned to Birmingham, while Midtjylland forward Cho Gue-sung left the camp. Central defender Lee Ki-hyuk is participating in the Asian Games. The only good news was the return of Porto midfielder Hwang In-beom to the squad.

History of head-to-head matches: Throughout its history, South Korea has lost to Uzbekistan only once — in their very first meeting in 1994. In the 15 matches played since then, the Koreans have recorded 11 wins and 4 draws. However, almost 10 years have passed since the teams' last meeting in Seoul, and during this period, Uzbek football has grown significantly.

Uzbekistan: Cannavaro's winning streak and the away black tradition

The debut consisting of three defeats at the World Cup is behind us. Fabio Cannavaro, with a significantly renewed squad, is inspiring great confidence among fans. In the last two matches held in Tashkent, the "White Wolves" crushed Iran 3:1 and Syria 4:1, making people forget the failures at the World Cup (it is noteworthy that both conceded goals were own goals).

Important trends in our team:

Rest given to leaders: Ahead of the difficult away trip to Seoul, Eldor Shomurodov, Sherzod Nasrullayev, Azizbek Ganiev, and Dostonbek Hamdamov were given a complete rest. Main goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov, who has recovered from his injury, has returned to the squad.

Husayn Norchaev's benefit: The central forward scored one goal against Iran and two against Syria, creating healthy competition with Shomurodov for the starting lineup.

Unpleasant away streak: Uzbekistan's last official away victory outside their home ground was recorded in November 2024 (1:0 against North Korea in Laos). In 2025 and 2026, our national team recorded 2 draws and 5 defeats in seven matches played outside the country. The match in Korea is the best opportunity to put an end to this away syndrome.

Expected lineups for the clash:

South Korea (4-4-2): Kim Seung-gyu — Lee Tae-seok, Kim Min-jae, Lee Han-beom, Seol Young-woo — Um Ji-sung, Hwang In-beom, Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Kang-in — Oh Hyeon-gyu, Son Heung-min.

Uzbekistan (4-3-3): Abduvohid Nematov — Behruz Karimov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Jahongir Orozov, Sherzod Nasrullayev — Odiljon Hamrobekov, Azizbek Ganiev, Akmal Mozgovoy — Dostonbek Hamdamov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Eldor Shomurodov.

The clash in Seoul will allow Cannavaro's pupils not only to improve their position in the FIFA ranking, but also to practically demonstrate their strength against the continental favorite ahead of the Asian Cup.