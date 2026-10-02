Cannavaro reveals secrets of the Asian Cup and the formidable clash with Korea after thrashing Syria 4:1

The Uzbekistan national football team secured a confident and crushing 4:1 victory against Syria! However, as soon as the final whistle blew, head coach Fabio Cannavaro showed that he was far from the euphoria of a simple win. The Italian World Cup-winning specialist spoke openly about the team's weaknesses in set-pieces, the secrets of the new tactics, the fate of Samandar Muratbayev, and plans for the next formidable opponent — South Korea. So, what sensational statement did Cannavaro make about reaching the Asian Cup final, and why is he warning opponents right now?

Cool-headed analysis after 4:1 and the effect of the new scheme

The Uzbekistan national team quickly adapted to the updated game model and is increasing its productivity:

Fruits of the new tactics: Switching to a new system under Cannavaro's leadership, our national team managed to score as many as 7 goals in recent short-term matches;

Principle of equality: There is no such concept as a starting player or a substitute in the coaching staff — the same tempo and maximum dedication are demanded from everyone;

Weak points: Responding to criticism regarding set-pieces, the specialist emphasized that the team cannot always be perfect, but noted that they played brilliantly against Asian powerhouse Iran;

The Samandar Muratbayev issue: Whether the talented footballer will travel to Korea will be decided in a personal conversation after he returns from the Asian Games.

Cannavaro's frank admission about pressing and the Asian Cup

«The most important things in football are time and open space. We are teaching the players how important pressing is. As for the Asian Cup, we will do our best to take an easier path to the final. Nothing can be said right now. Maybe Japan will leave the tournament prematurely, or maybe another team will become a headache. We will fight until the end».

It was specifically noted that the experience gained in World Cup matches taught our national team to play aggressively and with high intensity at the top level.

Main theses of Fabio Cannavaro

Topic / Direction Coach's opinion Upcoming step or analysis Match against Syria (4:1) «We did great together, but we need to develop» The result is good, but shortcomings will be worked on Match against South Korea The next toughest test Preparations will be conducted at a high level Tactics and goals Adapted to the new scheme in a short time 7 goals scored in attack, pressing is being strengthened Samandar Muratbayev His fate remains open A final decision will be made after returning from the Asian Games Asian Cup plans The most optimal path to the final will be chosen «Japan might even exit early»

In your opinion, can the Uzbekistan national team, having switched to a new scheme under Fabio Cannavaro, defeat South Korea with the same confidence? What do you think of the coach's views on Japan and the final?

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