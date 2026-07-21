New Portugal head coach reveals plans for Cristiano Ronaldo

·53·Sport
New Portugal head coach reveals plans for Cristiano Ronaldo

Jorge Jesus, appointed as the new head coach of the Portugal national team, has announced that he will not make revolutionary changes to the squad and will continue working with legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo. The experienced specialist emphasized that he does not intend to completely overhaul the roster following the disappointing performance at the 2026 World Cup. This is reported by Goal.com reports. .

The 71-year-old coach signed a four-year contract with the Portuguese Football Federation, running until the 2030 World Cup. According to Goal.com, Jesus aims to maintain the team's core ahead of the Nations League matches. This indicates that 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo will not end his international career just yet.

Jorge Jesus explained his decision by citing the lack of preparation time and the need to use existing resources wisely. In his view, radically changing the squad in a short period would be a major risk that could negatively impact the team's results.

"I'm not stupid": Jesus' firm stance

Responding to public questions, the new coach openly stated his pragmatic approach. "People might think that with a new coach, many players will be replaced. That won't happen. I'm not stupid. Moreover, I don't have enough time to test new players who haven't been called up yet," Jesus emphasized in an interview with Canal 11.

According to the coach, it is natural for new names to emerge over the next four years, but the core will not deviate far from the group that participated in the 2026 World Cup. He noted that he might bring in only two or three new players, relying on experienced performers for the remaining positions.

At the same time, Jorge Jesus intends to increase demands regarding the players' level and quality of play. He believes the Portugal national team must display much more meaningful football than it did at the World Cup. Otherwise, the team will continue to chase its long-standing dreams in vain.

"We have great players, but we aren't winning enough. We were European champions ten years ago and won the Nations League twice. The Nations League might not be the most important competition, but it is the hardest because you are always playing against Europe's strongest teams," the coach added.

Jorge Jesus' statement came as positive news for Cristiano Ronaldo fans. The Al-Nassr star appears ready to prove he is still useful to the national team and to participate in upcoming major tournaments under the new coach.

PortugalCristiano RonaldoJorge JesusFootballNations League
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