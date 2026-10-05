Anderson reveals when Cristiano Ronaldo was at his peak

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Anderson reveals when Cristiano Ronaldo was at his peak

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the age of 41, sparking various questions about his current value on the pitch. However, his former Manchester United teammate Anderson explained exactly when the Portuguese forward reached his peak and why he stood out from the rest. According to Goal.com, the former Brazilian midfielder spoke about how Cristiano would "kill" opposing teams during the latter part of his first spell at Old Trafford. This is reported by Goal.com.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Sporting in 2003. After Sir Alex Ferguson brought him to England as a talented teenager, he initially played as a nimble winger. At that time, his style was based on various tricks and technical flair. The Red Devils turned the raw diamond into the most fearsome goalscorer in world football history, making him a true legend.

The era when Ronaldo truly shone

The period between 2006 and 2009 was when Cristiano Ronaldo truly blossomed and broke the 20-goal mark for the first time. Since then, he has never finished a full season with fewer than 20 goals throughout his entire career, from Manchester to Madrid, Turin, and Riyadh. His records have been constantly updated at both club and international levels.

Having won titles in the English Premier League, La Liga, Italian Serie A, and the Saudi Pro League, the forward has become a five-time Champions League winner, a multiple-time Ballon d'Or recipient, as well as a European champion and Nations League winner. With 146 goals in 234 appearances for the Portugal national team, Ronaldo remains in an eternal rivalry with Lionel Messi. The player, who will turn 42 in February 2027, still believes he can perform at the highest level.

What did Anderson recall?

In an interview with Goal.com, in partnership with Swiper Casino Canada, Anderson recalled what set Cristiano Ronaldo apart from others. According to him, the player's preparation at the time was not limited to just matches:

  • Remember Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008–2009; he was the best player for Manchester United.
  • It wasn't just about the matches, but also the training process and the preparation beforehand.
  • Even after training ended, Ronaldo would stay at the base alone, continuing to work on improving his skills.
  • The Ronaldo of that time was completely different from the one today.
  • Back then, he would completely beat opposing players in one-on-one situations and "kill" them on the pitch.

Unwavering self-confidence and relentless hard work took Ronaldo to the pinnacle of global football. Even now, despite his age, he has not lost his mentality and hunger for victory.

Cristiano RonaldoAndersonManchester UnitedGoalFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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