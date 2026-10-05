Anderson on Lamine Yamal: He is a player who delivers on his promises

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Anderson on Lamine Yamal: He is a player who delivers on his promises

Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal is currently recognized as the brightest talent in world football. According to Goal.com, former Golden Boy winner Anderson praised the young winger's performance, emphasizing that there is no other young player on the planet who can match him. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Despite being only 19 years old, Lamine Yamal has already achieved great success in his career. He has become a key player for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team, winning almost all available prestigious trophies. His recent achievements include winning the World Cup.

The battle for the future Ballon d'Or

Against the backdrop of these major achievements, Yamal is seen as one of the main contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. In last year's voting process, the talented footballer took second place. At that time, Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé won the top prize.

However, the competition is expected to be very intense this year as well. The list of contenders also includes Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabián Ruiz, Bayern Munich and England national team striker Harry Kane, and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé. Harry Kane earned widespread acclaim last season by scoring a total of 73 goals for club and country.

Former star Anderson's thoughts

Former Manchester United and Brazil national team player Anderson, in an interview in partnership with Wiz Slots, highlighted the unique qualities of Lamine Yamal. The 2008 Golden Boy winner praised the character of the young Spanish footballer.

Anderson noted that Yamal stands out with his strong personality both on and off the pitch. His improved physical condition and increased speed are also having a positive impact on his game.

The former footballer praised Lamine for keeping his word and not being afraid to take responsibility. He said: 'He talks, and then he does it. I like players with this kind of character. He says he will beat France and he does, he says he will win the World Cup and he does, he says he will win against Real Madrid and he wins.'

Lamine YamalBarcelonaBallon d'OrFootball NewsAnderson
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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