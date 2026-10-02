Fred on Erik ten Hag: "He is tactically great, but with the team..."

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Fred on Erik ten Hag: "He is tactically great, but with the team..."

Former Manchester United midfielder Fred has shared sharp opinions about his former manager Erik ten Hag, heavily criticizing the Dutch specialist's ability to manage the team's atmosphere. According to ESPN, the Brazilian player revealed in an interview with Charla Podcast that while he acknowledges the coach's high tactical knowledge, his relationships with players and the atmosphere in the dressing room caused serious problems. This is reported by Goal.com .

Having played at Old Trafford for five seasons before moving to the Turkish club Fenerbahçe ahead of the 2023-2024 season, Fred won the League Cup and reached the FA Cup final under Ten Hag. However, he emphasized that the manager's conflicts undermined team harmony and that his interpersonal approach created many tensions within the squad.

Conflicts with stars and the Dutch clan

According to Fred, Erik ten Hag could not get along with the team's key players and was constantly involved in conflicts. The experienced coach, who once reached the Champions League semi-finals with Ajax, could not fully replicate his success in the English club. During his tenure, misunderstandings arose with many leading players.

The specialist's internal team policy did not go unnoticed either. Fred noted that Erik ten Hag favored Dutch players he was familiar with, giving them more opportunities in the starting lineup. This situation caused resentment among other players in the team.

Conflict with Cristiano Ronaldo and comparisons with other coaches

The interview also touched upon the Cristiano Ronaldo issue. According to Fred, a serious disagreement arose between the manager and the veteran Cristiano Ronaldo, which ultimately led to the Portuguese star being sidelined. Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, and Fred himself also experienced various conflicts with the coach.

The Brazilian midfielder believes that Erik ten Hag's management style differed sharply from his previous mentors, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and José Mourinho. Fred praised Solskjær for his ability to unite the team, while noting that José Mourinho stood out for his sincerity and sense of humor.

FredErik ten HagManchester UnitedCristiano RonaldoPremier League
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Jahongir Tursunov
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