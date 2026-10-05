Anderson shares his thoughts on the status of modern footballers

·2·Sport
Anderson shares his thoughts on the status of modern footballers

Former Brazil national team midfielder Anderson shared his thoughts on how players in modern football are too quickly labeled as "superstars." According to Goal.com, the former player criticized the fact that any player who has just five good games is immediately valued at 200 million euros. This is reported by Goal.com reported by.

Anderson noted that in the 21st century, the terms "superstar" and "legend" are used too loosely. Any young player showing a sign of talent is immediately recognized as a world-class star, causing their transfer value to skyrocket and fueling sensational rumors in the press.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi – the benchmarks of consistency

The former Manchester United midfielder cited Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the primary examples of true success in modern football. In his view, reaching the level of these two legends and repeating their records is extremely difficult, as they have won 13 Ballon d'Or awards between them throughout their careers.

These two great players have maintained their peak form for over 20 years. Even now, Ronaldo and Messi continue to fight to reach 1,000 goals in official matches, which once again proves their incredible consistency.

The competitive environment of the past

When asked what players like Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior need to do to fully justify their current star status, Anderson compared his playing days to the current era. He recalled the skilled players he faced on the pitch during his time.

In an interview with talkSPORT Bet Online Slots, Anderson stated: "Football has changed. I was watching videos on Instagram recently and told my friend: 'Do you think these players are great?' Look at my era; I played against legends like Claude Makélélé, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Cesc Fàbregas, Andrés Iniesta, Xavi, and Xabi Alonso."

Although new names like Harry Kane or Lamine Yamal are shining among the contenders for the Ballon d'Or in the 2026 season, the criteria for true superstardom are still defined by the most consistent representatives of the past era.

AndersonVinícius JúniorCristiano RonaldoLionel MessiReal Madrid
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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