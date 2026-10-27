How did the Spain national team coach react to Lamine Yamal's result?
The results of the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony are sparking heated discussions among the global football community. Although 19-year-old Barcelona and Spain national team attacking winger Lamine Yamal was considered one of the main contenders, he finished in third place in the final voting.
While the top prize went to Bayern Munich's English striker Harry Kane, second place was taken by Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé. Following these results, Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente shared his thoughts on his player's potential and future.
"He can be calm": The coach's confidence
In an interview with The Touchline, the Spain coach highly praised the 19-year-old star's skills and offered his support:
Future victories: "Lamine will win many more Ballon d'Or awards. He can be completely calm about that";
Unparalleled potential: "We all know very well who he is on the pitch, what he is capable of, and what unique potential he possesses," emphasized Luis de la Fuente;
The age factor: According to experts, reaching the world's top three at just 19 years old is a phenomenal achievement for a young talent.
2026 triumph: World and Spanish champion
Lamine Yamal reached great heights both personally and collectively in the 2026 season:
World Cup title: In the summer of 2026, at the World Cup held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, Yamal won the tournament with the Spain national team;
La Liga gold medals: Playing for Barcelona, he displayed consistent and productive performances, securing the Spanish La Liga title;
Strong competition: Despite his victories in the World Cup and the national championship, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé managed to garner more votes based on individual records and efficiency.
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