The 2026 Ballon d'Or winner has been mathematically predicted

·54·Sport
The 2026 Ballon d'Or winner has been mathematically predicted

One of the world's most influential sports analysis centers, the CIES Football Observatory, has presented its comprehensive scientific ranking ahead of the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony. According to the organization's mathematical analysis and Impect methodology, the current year's Ballon d'Or award should be won by Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.

This prestigious ranking was compiled from 50 outfield players who recorded the most consistent and productive performances throughout the season, just as in previous years. The award ceremony will take place this evening, October 26, in London.

Analysis criteria: Why Lamine Yamal?

The CIES Football Observatory ranking relies on precise statistical indicators rather than emotions:

  • Three main criteria: Analysts calculated the Impect methodology, which evaluates player actions across eight technical-tactical aspects, the competitiveness (difficulty) level of the matches played, and the final results achieved;

  • Leader for two consecutive years: As in 2025, Lamine Yamal took the absolute first place in the 2026 analysis as the planet's most effective and powerful player with 95.8 points;

  • Bayern attackers in the top three: The second and third positions were occupied by Bayern Munich stars Michael Olise (93.9 points) and Harry Kane (90.5 points).

Positions of Messi, Mbappe, and Haaland

The top ten of the ranking and the placement of other stars are attracting the attention of experts:

  • A trio with identical indicators: Legendary Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Désiré Doué (PSG), and Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) all finished with 90.4 points, sharing 4th, 5th, and 6th places respectively;

  • Top 10 conclusion: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG, 90.3) and Pedri (Barcelona, 90.3) secured spots in the top eight, while Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona) rounded out the top ten with 90.0 points;

  • Other stars further down: Real Madrid leader Vinícius Júnior (89.8 points) is in 13th place, and Jude Bellingham (84.4 points) is in 39th. Additionally, Rodri placed 14th, Raphinha 19th, Ousmane Dembélé 27th, and Declan Rice 45th.

Top 10 players of 2026 according to CIES

Rank

Player

Club

CIES Score

1

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

95.8

2

Michael Olise

Bayern Munich

93.9

3

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

90.5

4

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami

90.4

5

Désiré Doué

PSG

90.4

6

Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid

90.4

7

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

PSG

90.3

8

Pedri

Barcelona

90.3

9

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

90.0

10

Pau Cubarsí

Barcelona

90.0

Whether the opinions of international judges and voters at today's official ceremony in London will align with this scientific conclusion from CIES remains the biggest intrigue for football fans worldwide.

Lamine YamalBallon d'OrCIES Football ObservatoryBarcelona
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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